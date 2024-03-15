Statement Of CFTC Commissioner Caroline D. Pham On Administrative Proceedings

The appropriate use of agency administrative proceedings has generated much debate. I have previously shared my views on the Commission’s use of administrative proceedings before a hearing officer in the absence of an Administrative Law Judge (ALJ) and in lieu of filing an action in federal court.[1] I now turn to other uses of the Commission’s agency adjudication authority. The federal courts serve as an essential part of the checks-and-balances inherent in the separation of powers embodied in the United States Constitution, and therefore the use of administrative proceedings that bypasses the courts merits scrutiny.[2]
I.
As I have previously noted, the federal courts impose discipline on the tendency for administrative agencies to exercise power for self-aggrandizement.[3] Among other things, federal courts identify violations or deficiencies by administrative agencies in the application or interpretation of the law, sufficiency of factual evidence to support the alleged charges, lack of fair notice, and abuse of discretion or process.[4]
However, administrative proceedings, where the agency is the prosecutor, judge, and jury, lack the checks-and-balances imposed by separation of powers between the executive and judicial branches of government to ensure a fair hearing and due process. I have noted the simple fact that the Commission has nearly boundless discretion in exercising its prosecutorial authority in bringing enforcement actions, and is rarely challenged in imposing administrative sanctions and penalties.[5] It thus falls upon the Commission to uphold the highest standards of integrity, diligence, and excellence in our administrative actions to maintain the public’s trust in the CFTC’s ability to oversee our markets with fairness and in service to justice.[6] It is paramount that the Commission is an objective finder of fact and neutral arbiter of law that respects the Constitution and Constitutional rights.[7] I say again that there must be no bias in the administration of justice and due process.[8]
II.
Recent Supreme Court jurisprudence has stated that “whether any form of administrative adjudication is constitutionally permissible likely turns on the nature of the right in question. If private rights are at stake, the Constitution likely requires plenary Article III adjudication,”[9] and, “[t]o the extent that administrative agencies could, consistent with the Constitution, function as courts, they might only be able to do so with respect to claims involving public or quasi-private rights” (also referred to as governmental privileges or government benefits and entitlements).[10] Critically, “[p]rivate rights encompass the three ‘absolute’ rights, life, liberty, and property,”[11] and serious issues have been raised regarding the authority of administrative agencies to routinely deprive persons of property through adjudication in administrative proceedings.[12]
III.
With respect to public rights bestowed by the government, some examples include registration and licensing to conduct certain activities pursuant to regulatory frameworks. The Commodity Exchange Act establishes various categories of market participants that must be registered in order to engage in activity in the derivatives markets. These CFTC registrants must comply with extensive requirements, including character and fitness standards. Accordingly, one of the important functions that is foundational to the mission of the CFTC to promote market integrity and protect against fraud, abuse, and manipulation in our markets, is the Commission’s authority to oversee such a registration framework, and to revoke the registration of persons convicted of certain felony charges, including for financial crimes involving fraud, through an administrative proceeding.[13]
Because CFTC registration to conduct business in our markets is a governmental privilege, I believe administrative proceedings to revoke registration are appropriate. I commend CFTC staff and the Division of Enforcement for their vigilance in protecting our markets from misconduct.
