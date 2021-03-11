Statement From US Treasury Secretary Yellen On President Biden’s Intention To Nominate Key Roles For Treasury

Today, President Biden announced his intention to nominate several key roles at the United States Department of the Treasury. The individuals he intends to nominate include:
- Nellie Liang as Under Secretary for Domestic Finance
- Lily Batchelder as Assistant Secretary for Tax Policy
- Jonathan Davidson as Assistant Secretary for Legislative Affairs
- Ben Harris as Assistant Secretary for Economic Policy
“With the passage of the American Rescue Plan yesterday, Americans are counting on our Treasury team to do all they can to accelerate the recovery. These nominees are key to that effort,” said Treasury Secretary Janet L. Yellen. “They have devoted their careers to the work of strengthening the American economy and have done it with integrity. Given their extensive qualifications, I look forward to their confirmations.