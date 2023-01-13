Statement From US Assistant Secretary Of The Treasury For Tax Policy Lily Batchelder On The Appointment Of Manal Corwin To Lead OECD’s Centre For Tax Policy And Administration

Today, Assistant Secretary of the Treasury for Tax Policy Lily Batchelder released the following statement on the appointment of Manal Corwin to Director of the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development’s (OECD) Centre for Tax Policy and Administration (CTPA).

“We welcome the OECD’s announcement that Manal Corwin will be the next Director of the Centre for Tax Policy and Administration,” said Assistant Secretary Batchelder. “Manal has a demonstrated commitment to public service and brings a wealth of experience in multilateral tax initiatives, drawn in part from her time at Treasury, where she spearheaded the FATCA and was critical to initiating the OECD’s Base Erosion and Profit Shifting project. We look forward to working with Manal in her new role.”

Corwin previously served the U.S. Treasury as Deputy Assistant Secretary for International Tax Affairs, where she helmed the implementation of the Foreign Account Tax Compliance Act including negotiating intergovernmental agreements, was central to launching the Base Erosion and Profit Shifting initiative, and played a key role in Treasury’s tax treaty program.