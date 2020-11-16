Throughout his tenure as Chairman of the SEC, Jay Clayton has been a strong advocate for investors and for fairness and integrity in our securities markets, and we have valued his partnership and support in overseeing the securities industry. Chairman Clayton has put forward an array of initiatives that promote the interests of retail investors, strengthen the effective regulation of securities markets and firms, enhance opportunities for companies and investors in the capital-raising process and expand the inclusiveness of the SEC and the industry it oversees. We congratulate him on his outstanding leadership of the SEC, and wish him well in his future endeavors.
Statement From Robert W. Cook, FINRA President And CEO Regarding SEC Chairman Jay Clayton
Date 16/11/2020
Throughout his tenure as Chairman of the SEC, Jay Clayton has been a strong advocate for investors and for fairness and integrity in our securities markets, and we have valued his partnership and support in overseeing the securities industry. Chairman Clayton has put forward an array of initiatives that promote the interests of retail investors, strengthen the effective regulation of securities markets and firms, enhance opportunities for companies and investors in the capital-raising process and expand the inclusiveness of the SEC and the industry it oversees. We congratulate him on his outstanding leadership of the SEC, and wish him well in his future endeavors.