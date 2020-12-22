Statement By US Treasury Secretary Steven T. Mnuchin On Passage Of The Coronavirus Response And Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act

Secretary Steven T. Mnuchin issued the following statement on passage of the Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act as part of the Consolidated Appropriations Act of 2021:
“I am pleased that the United States Senate and House of Representatives have passed on an overwhelmingly bipartisan basis the Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act, as part of the Consolidated Appropriations Act of 2021. I want to thank President Trump for his leadership and Leader McConnell, Leader Schumer, Speaker Pelosi and Leader McCarthy for working with the Administration to provide critical additional economic relief for American workers, families, and businesses that, through no fault of their own, have been adversely impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.
“This bipartisan legislation will provide another round of Economic Impact Payments to eligible individuals and families, renew the Paycheck Protection Program to support small businesses and their employees, ensure needed access to unemployment benefits for Americans who have lost their jobs due to COVID-19, and provide additional funding for schools, vaccine distribution, and other important sectors of the economy.
“We are fully committed to ensuring that hardworking Americans get this vital support as quickly as possible and to further strengthening our economic recovery.”