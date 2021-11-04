Statement By US Secretary Of The Treasury Janet L. Yellen On The Deficit Impacts Of The Build Back Better Legislation

Secretary of the Treasury Janet L. Yellen released a statement today on the deficit reduction achieved by the Build Back Better legislation.
“The Build Back Better legislation presents a historic opportunity to make investments that will cut costs for families, create good jobs, and increase economic growth for the long term. The investments and revenue provisions of the Build Back Better package would raise over $2 trillion in offsets, making the entire package paid for over ten years and would reduce deficits over the long term. By making our tax system more fair and asking the highest-income earners and big corporations to pay what they owe, Congress has put together a package that is fiscally responsible and critical to the future prosperity of our economy.”