Statement By US Secretary Of The Treasury Janet L. Yellen On The Bipartisan Infrastructure Bill

Date 06/11/2021

Secretary of the Treasury Janet L. Yellen released the following statement on the final passage of the bipartisan infrastructure bill.

 

"The strength of a country’s economy depends on the strength of its infrastructure, and with today’s vote, we have ensured that the American economy will remain strong for decades to come. A once-in-a-generation infrastructure bill has been an ambition of policymakers for a long time. Its passage is an enormous achievement for our country.  By modernizing public transit, rebuilding our bridges and roads, and connecting every home in the country with broadband, this bill will grow our economy and make it more resilient and sustainable in the process."