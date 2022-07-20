Statement By US Secretary Of The Treasury Janet L. Yellen On Debt Service Relief By Group Of Creditors Of Ukraine

Today, the Group of Creditors of Ukraine, including the United States, announced their intent to honor Ukraine’s request for a coordinated suspension of debt service through the end of 2023. A suspension of debt service will provide substantial support for the Government and people of Ukraine in the face of Russia’s unjustified and unprovoked war of aggression.

“I welcome this initiative of the group of official creditors to Ukraine, including the United States, who stand ready to provide a debt service deferral to Ukraine,” said Secretary of the Treasury Janet L. Yellen. “I reiterate the call to all other bilateral official and private creditors to join this initiative and assist Ukraine as it defends itself from Russia’s unprovoked and brutal war, which has had a devastating impact on Ukraine’s people and economy, with spillover effects throughout the world.”

Read the Group of Creditors of Ukraine Statement made July 20, 2022.