Statement By The IMF Spokesperson On The Ongoing Review By The IMF Executive Board On The Investigation Of The World Bank’s Doing Business 2018 Report

As part of its ongoing review, the IMF Executive Board met today to discuss the matter raised by WilmerHale’s investigation of the World Bank’s Doing Business 2018 report. The Executive Board had previously met with the representatives of WilmerHale as well as with the Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva on this matter.
To clarify details, the Board met again with WilmerHale’s representatives and with the Managing Director. The Board made further significant progress today in its assessment with a view to very soon concluding its consideration of the matter.
The Executive Board has consistently expressed its commitment to a thorough, objective, and timely review.