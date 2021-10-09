Statement By The IMF Spokesperson On The Ongoing Review By The IMF Executive Board On The Investigation Of The World Bank’s Doing Business 2018 Report

As part of its ongoing review, the IMF Executive Board met today to discuss the matter raised by WilmerHale’s investigation of the World Bank’s Doing Business 2018 report. The Executive Board had previously met with the representatives of WilmerHale as well as with the Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva on this matter.
The Executive Board remains committed to a thorough, objective, and timely review. While the Board has made significant progress in its assessment, it agreed at today’s meeting to request more clarifying details with a view to very soon concluding its consideration of the matter.