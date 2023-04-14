Statement By The Canadian Deputy Prime Minister And Minister Of Finance After Chairing The Five Finance Ministers Meeting

The Honourable Chrystia Freeland, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, issued the following statement:

“Today I chaired the first in-person meeting of the “Five Finance Ministers” hosted at the U.S. Treasury, which included my counterparts from Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, and the United States.

“We discussed how best to collectively respond to economic coercion, including how we can work to make our economies more resilient by building our critical supply chains through each other’s economies, and those of trusted partners around the world.

“Together, we also reinforced our close partnership and collaboration on the many economic challenges facing the world today, including those stemming from Russia’s illegal and barbaric invasion of Ukraine.”