State Street Strengthens Alternatives Business With Senior Appointment

State Street Corporation (NYSE: STT) has announced that it has appointed Vincent Georgel-O’Reilly as regional segment head for alternatives in Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA).
In this new role, O’Reilly covers hedge funds and private markets and is responsible for advancing the investment services strategic direction, product structuring, sales and operations in EMEA. He reports to Paul Fleming, global head of alternatives and Joerg Ambrosius, chief executive officer of EMEA.
State Street has a strong history of innovation in the alternatives industry and is committed to supporting alternatives clients with best-in-class expertise, processes and technology. O’Reilly will work closely with Fleming and Ambrosius, to ensure strategies are well-coordinated at a global level, while also tailored to the local market in EMEA to meet clients’ needs and bring market-leading solutions to clients.
“Vincent is an excellent leader who has a deep understanding of the market and our business, and brings with him an impressive track record of delivering results across various asset classes,” said Fleming. “He is strongly positioned to lead our alternatives business in EMEA, and work together with clients to be a true value-added partner as they look to expand into new markets, asset types and attract different investors.”
During his 14 years at State Street, O’Reilly has held senior positions including global head of the financial institutions group, global head of strategic initiatives, chief operations officer for the EMEA sales team and international head of the mergers and acquisitions group. He has been the driving force for several key initiatives across the business including building strategic vision, securing external growth and driving new revenue. Prior to joining State Street, he held positions at Aéroport de Paris Management, Rothschild Nomura JV and AXA IM.