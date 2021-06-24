Starting Tomorrow, BME And BBF FinTech Bring Together Start-Ups And Entrepreneurs For Hack & Disrupt!

Javier Hernani, CEO of BME, will reflect on innovation and financial markets during the first hackathon focused on the world of fintech and insurtech, to be held in Bilbao
The event will be attended by Ainara Basurko, Member of the Provincial Council of Bizkaia, and Xabier Otxandiano, Councillor of Bilbao City Council
More than 100 people have registered for the event, which is sponsored by BBK, Plaza Financiera Bilbao and SIX's startup accelerator, F10
Tomorrow, Friday 25 June, Hack & Disrupt! will kick off in Bilbao! The event, organised by BME and BBF Fintech, is the first hackathon focused on the international fintech and insurtech sector to focus on sustainable finance and innovation. The gathering will bring together companies, entrepreneurs and startups in a hybrid format (online and in-person) to solve global technological challenges as a team. The event’s sponsors are BBK, Plaza Financiera Bilbao and SIX's startup accelerator, F10.
More than a hundred people have already registered to follow the hackathon. The participants of the event, which will have an in-person version in the BBF Bilbao Berrikuntza Faktoria and a virtual one through a technological platform, will aim to reimagine finance and insurance through digitalisation.
The event, which will span the entire weekend, will begin on Friday 17 hrs. The opening will be led by Javier Hernani, CEO of BME, who will reflect on securities markets and financing. Also attending the opening will be Lander Beloki, dean of the University of Mondragon; Ainara Basurko, regional member of parliament for economic promotion in Bizkaia and Xabier Ochandiano, councilor for economic development, trade and employment of the City Council of Bilbao. This will be followed at 17:35 hrs by a round-table discussion on sustainability in finance. At 18:00 hrs the rules of the game and the presentation of the challenges to be solved by the teams will be presented.
On Saturday 26th, in parallel to the work of the teams, different panels with experts will be held. At 11:40 hrs, Berta Ares, General Manager of BME Inntech, and Álvaro Suárez, from BME DLT Lab, will explain the success story of the Marketplace launch, a platform for financing SMEs based on blockchain technology. From 12:00 hrs, Manuel Ardanza, Chairman of the Bilbao stock exchange and BME Growth, will talk about the Pre-Market Environment, BME's initiative to prepare companies that want to make it to the stock market.
Sustainable finance, best practices in insurance companies and entrepreneurship will be among the topics covered in Saturday's presentations.
Sunday 27th at noon is the deadline for submitting solutions to the challenges, which will be known on the same day from 15:00 to 17:00 hrs. At 18:00 hrs the winners will be announced and the prizes will be awarded: a field trip to Switzerland, where its fintech ecosystem will be explained in detail, the possibility of participating in the incubation programme and in the II Open Innovation Programme of BBF Fintech, the public-private fintech incubator promoted by the Provincial Council of Bizkaia, the City Council of Bilbao, the University of Mondragón and Dominion, as well as direct access to the final interview to participate in F10’s incubation and acceleration programme.
Registration can be done via this link: https://hopin.com/events/hack-and-disrupt