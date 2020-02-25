SSY Futures Invests Further In Metals

SSY Futures is strengthening its team with the appointment of Jake Constable as Senior LME Broker. Jake joins from FC Stone and Toyota Tsusho Metals Limited where he spent the last eight years helping build their LME businesses.
In addition to Jake, Richard Fowler joins SSY Futures as a research and derivatives analyst. Richard is a highly experienced analyst who has previously worked for hedge funds Caxton and Red Kite, as well as Australian investment bank Macquarie.
Commenting on the appointments SSY Futures Senior Director Ben Taylor said:
“Jake will strengthen our experienced team in London and we are excited to have him on-board. Adding an LME desk will complement SSY’s already strong presence in metals, iron ore and freight derivatives. Our clients expect not only seamless transactions, but also increasingly deeper analysis which combines both a macro-economic and fundamental approach. Having worked on both the buy and sell side, Richard Fowler is able to use his wealth of experience and insight to help our existing clients manage and analyse market risk.”
The SSY Futures team has a global presence, with teams in London, Singapore and Stamford, US.
SSY Futures is a founder member of the Forward Freight Agreement Brokers Association (FFABA) and is regulated in the UK by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA).