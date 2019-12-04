SPIMEX CEO Aleksei Rybnikov Delivers A Keynote Speech At The International Derivatives Forum In Shenzhen

On 30 November 2019, Aleksei Rybnikov, CEO of Saint Petersburg International Mercantile Exchange (SPIMEX), delivered a keynote speech at the 15th China (Shenzhen) International Derivatives Forum.
Mr Rybnikov focused on contemporary trends in the pricing mechanisms in the global commodities market. In particular, the SPIMEX head stressed the key role of transparent and reliable benchmarks in the international commodities markets. The speaker paid special attention to new approaches to benchmark formation and growing interest to price indicators based on market data available to the public on actual transactions effected on electronic trading venues. In the opinion of Aleksei Rybnikov, in today’s world exchanges are the most evident source of such pricing due to possession of up-to-date technologies and their excellent knowledge of the markets.
Then, Aleksei Rybnikov presented SPIMEX, Russia’s largest commodities exchange, to the forum participants. He made an overview of its key fields of business and discussed future development plans.
The Saint-Petersburg International Mercantile Exchange (SPIMEX) is Russia’s largest commodity exchange offering a wide range of products traded both in its Commodities Section (refined oil products, crude oil, natural gas, LPG, timber and construction materials, fertilizers) and in its Derivatives Section. The Exchange’s key task is to operate a transparent, fair and efficient price formation mechanism for Russian commodities. SPIMEX was founded in 2008.