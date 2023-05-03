Spectrum Markets Welcomes UniCredit Bank AG As Newest Member With Listing Of Securitised Derivatives

UniCredit Bank AG offering will comprise a mix of short and longer-term instruments

The bank plans to list several thousand instruments on the venue, based on client demand, starting with constant leverage warrants and covered warrants first available from May 2023

Spectrum Markets (‘Spectrum’), the pan-European trading venue for securitised derivatives, today announced UniCredit Bank AG (hereafter referred to as ‘UniCredit’) as its newest member.

The pan-European bank will initially list a series of constant leverage warrants and covered warrant products, making these available to retail investors across Europe via their broker or bank.

UniCredit’s eventual product mix will be comprised of short-term, leveraged, and longer-term investment products – with the bank providing liquidity as a market maker.

Underlyings will include the most popular European and US equities and indices, with a particular focus on Germany.

Spectrum has scaled up its flexible infrastructure to handle the additional volume of order flow and quote data, increasing capacity by over 400% – with today’s announcement underlining the venue’s strategy of hosting a focused suite of products linked to the most actively traded underlyings.

UniCredit is a pan-European commercial bank with a unique service offering in Italy, Germany, Central and Eastern Europe, serving over fifteen million customers worldwide. Through its onemarkets brand in investment and leverage products, it offers a wide range of instruments representing different levels of risk tolerance and investment time horizon.

By listing its products on Spectrum, UniCredit will be able to reach more customers through the expanding network of third-party European financial services firms that are members of the venue.

Nicky Maan, CEO of Spectrum Markets, said: “UniCredit’s vision for its business going forward is very closely aligned with our own, in terms of providing innovative solutions for retail investors, harmonising pan-European trading and making new markets and services more widely accessible.”

He added: “A key focus for us right now is rounding out the suite of securitised derivatives listed on Spectrum, with a particular emphasis on the most in-demand products and underlyings. UniCredit joining us as a member marks an important next step in that ambition.”

Marco Formaggio, Head of Equity & Brokerage Sales, UniCredit, remarked: “As retail investors increase in both number and sophistication, it is more important than ever that we stay agile around their needs – developing innovative, tailored investment solutions that enable them to take varied exposures over different time horizons. Our partnership with Spectrum Markets is the next step in this journey”.