Spectrum Markets Sets New Trading Record In October

In October 55.9 million securitised derivatives were traded. This represents a 51% increase over the previous month and sets a record. The share of out-of-hours trading (i.e. 1730-0900) was 38.9%.
The breakdown of trading volume of securitised derivatives in October is as follows: 85.6% is attributable to indices (September: 88.6%), 10% to FX (September: 7%) and 4.4% to commodities (September: 4.4%).
The top traded underlyings were OMX with a share of 24.3%, followed by the S&P 500 with 22.8% and the DAX with a share of 13.4%. All 21 underlyings have been traded in October (overview).
Spectrum Markets is a pan-European marketplace where retail investors can invest in structured products via their brokers. From its launch, trading has been available in the following countries: Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Sweden, Norway, the Netherlands, Ireland, and Belgium.