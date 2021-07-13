Spectrum Markets: Q2 Trading Volumes Grow 86% On Previous Year

- 182m securitised derivatives traded in Q2 2021 compared to 98m in Q2 2020
- First half volumes increased 146% year-on-year
- Most traded underlyings were OMX 30, DAX 30 and S&P 500
Spectrum Markets, the pan-European trading venue for securitised derivatives, has released its latest Quarterly Business Update, revealing continued positive momentum as its business matures.
Second-quarter trading volume grew by 86% year-on-year. 182 million securitised derivatives were traded on the exchange from April to June, compared to 98 million during the same period last year, underlining the firm’s continued strong growth.
Looking at the first half of this year presents an even stronger contrast when compared to 2020, with trading volume increasing 146% year-on-year.
“Achieving strong and sustained organic growth continues to be one of our top priorities, so it’s great to see how far we’ve come since this time last year,” said Nicky Maan, CEO of Spectrum Markets. “Our 24/5 pan-European trading proposition has proved tremendously popular as the European retail investor community grows in size and sophistication, and we have a number of exciting new developments lined up for the months ahead.”
During Q2 2021, 34.2% of individual trades took place outside of traditional hours (i.e. between 17:30 and 9:00 CET). 85.1