Spectrum Markets Hits Milestone Of 500 Million Traded Securitised Derivatives

In January 2021, 70 million securitised derivatives were traded on Spectrum Markets. This represents a 46% increase over the previous month. Since its launch, 500 million securitised derivatives have been traded. On January 27th, 16,018 trades were placed in one day, an all-time high for the venue. The share of out-of-hours trading (i.e. 1730-0900) was 35.8%.
The breakdown of trading volume of securitised derivatives in January is as follows: 82.3% is attributable to indices (December 2020: 79.7%), 13.4% to FX (December: 13.3%) and 4.3% to commodities (December: 7%).
The top traded underlyings were OMX with a share of 31.6%, followed by the S&P 500 (17.8%) and the DAX (16.8%). All 21 underlyings have been traded in January (overview).
Spectrum Markets is a pan-European marketplace where retail investors can invest in structured products via their brokers. From its launch, trading has been available in the following countries: Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Sweden, Norway, the Netherlands, Ireland, and Finland.