Spectrum Markets Becomes The First New Member Of The German Federal Association Of Investment Firms (Bundesverband der Wertpapierfirmen, bwf) In 2024

By joining bwf, Spectrum Markets furthers its commitment to better regulatory alignment, transparency and investor protection

The membership reflects Spectrum's proactive approach in contributing to industry advancements through collaborative efforts

As a member of bwf, Spectrum Markets will contribute in particular to understanding expected regulatory developments for the German and European investment industry

Spectrum Markets (“Spectrum”), the pan-European trading venue for securities, has become the first new member of the Frankfurt headquartered Federal Association of Investment Firms (bwf) in 2024, continuing its commitment towards industry progress, regulatory alignment, transparency and investor protection around the security industry.

This membership is the third partnership announced with industry associations in recent months and reflects Spectrum's proactive approach in contributing to industry advancements through collaborative efforts.

The bwf represents and promotes the common professional interests of investment firms and institutions, within the framework of upcoming national and European regulatory, legislative and subordinate regulatory projects in the area of ​​financial services and capital markets law. It was established in 2003, with the aim to create a uniform representation of the interests of German investment firms.

“Joining forces with a leading association like bwf reflects our commitment to fostering better and more transparent practices, advocating for regulatory alignment and prioritising investor protection. We are looking forward to the opportunity to contribute our perspectives to the discussions shaping the future of the industry. Germany is the largest securities market in Europe, and it is very important for us to see how the industry is embracing innovation and change”, comments Nicky Maan, CEO of Spectrum Markets.

“We are pleased to welcome Spectrum Markets as the newest member in 2024, marking a significant next step in our growth and influence within the financial landscape. Their innovative perspective and dedication to investor welfare align perfectly with our commitment to promoting transparent investment practices. We anticipate their valuable contributions to our initiatives aimed at advancing sound regulatory frameworks and industry standards,” concludes Michael H. Sterzenbach, Secretary General of bwf.

Building upon its existing membership agreements with the Italian Association of Financial Market Intermediaries (AMF Italia) in 2020, formerly ASSOSIM, as well as its recent memberships with German

Structured Securities Association (BSW) and the Italian Association of Certificates and Investment Products (ACEPI) in 2023, Spectrum continues its efforts in shaping industry standards and improving retail investor interests across key European markets.