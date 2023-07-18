Spectrum Markets Becomes Supporting Member Of The German Derivatives Association (DDV)

Spectrum's membership underpins its commitment to further enhancing product knowledge, transparency, and investor protection around structured retail products

DDV is the industry representative of the leading issuers of structured securities in Germany

Together with its members and supporting members, DDV sets industry standards for the self-regulation of structured securities

Spectrum Markets (“Spectrum”), the pan-European trading venue for securitised derivatives, has joined the German Derivatives Association (DDV), as a supporting member to underpin the association's work for structured products.

The DDV represents the issuers of structured securities to improve the political and regulatory framework for structured products in Germany and Europe and to contribute to the increasing level of private investors opting for certificates and warrants.

"The DDV membership is a significant strategic step forward for us as it is opening up the opportunity to participate in industry committees and working groups on regulatory initiatives and to share expertise developed from our pan-European trading network here" comments Nicky Maan, CEO of Spectrum Markets.