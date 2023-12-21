Spectrum Markets Becomes Associate Member Of The Italian Association Of Certificates And Investment Products (ACEPI)

By joining ACEPI, Spectrum furthers its commitment to collaborate closely with securitised derivatives associations in Europe

Since 2006, ACEPI has brought together the main operators in the sector, currently representing over 90% of the primary market for certificates in Italy

As a member of ACEPI, Spectrum Markets will bring its contribution on legal, marketing and products related activities

Spectrum Markets (“Spectrum”), the pan-European trading venue for securitised derivatives, has become associate member of the Italian Association of Certificates and Investment Products (ACEPI), reinforcing its commitment to enhance knowledge, transparency and investor protection around structured retail products. Spectrum is the first MTF to join the Association, confirming its pioneering approach in strengthening the industry advancements through a collaborative approach.

ACEPI represents major issuers and stakeholders in the Italian securitised derivatives industry, aiming to foster the culture and conscious use of investment products, with a particular focus on certificates. Established in 2006, ACEPI engages in regulatory discussions and actively works to enhance education among financial advisors and private bankers. By participating in ACEPI's committees, Spectrum aims to contribute to the development of industry standards that prioritize investor education and protection.

“Joining forces with a leading association such as ACEPI is a meaningful step forward for us, proving our dedication to fostering transparency, supporting retail investors, and advocating for industry interests. This membership, which follows the announcement of Spectrum being a supporting member of the German Association for Structured Securities (BSW - Bundesverband für strukturierte Wertpapiere) reinforces our effort to be an active part of the change. After Germany, Italy is the second largest securitised derivatives market in Europe and it is very important for us to see how the industry is embracing innovation and change”, comments Nicky Maan, CEO of Spectrum Markets.

“I am pleased to see the growth progression of our Association. Welcoming Spectrum Markets among the newest members is a gratifying step forward, confirming the leading role achieved by ACEPI in the financial industry. Their contribution introduces a different and innovative perspective that will bring further value to the Association's initiatives aimed at promoting the culture and conscious use of investment certificates”, concludes Nicola Francia, President of ACEPI.