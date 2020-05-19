Specialised Committee For Financial Provisions: UK-EU Joint Post-Meeting Statement - Joint Statement Between The UK Government And European Commission Following The Meeting Of The Specialised Committee For Financial Provisions On 19 May

The first meeting of the Specialised Committee on Financial Provisions (SCFP) was held today via video conference, co-chaired by officials from the UK Government and European Commission. This Committee was tasked by the first meeting of the Withdrawal Agreement Joint Committee held on 30 March, to start work related to implementing the financial provisions in Part V of the Withdrawal Agreement.
The UK and the EU exchanged updates on the implementation of Part V of the Withdrawal Agreement, relating to financial provisions.
The UK and EU side reaffirmed their commitment to complying with their legal obligations under the Withdrawal Agreement.
The two sides agreed to continue informal work on the information requirements set out in the financial provisions of the Withdrawal Agreement. They committed to continue working collaboratively on a range of technical issues in recognition of the mutual benefit of smooth implementation of the financial provisions of the Withdrawal Agreement.