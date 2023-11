In his special address, Dato’ Seri Dr. Awang Adek Hussin, Chairman of the SC, emphasised the critical importance of accountability among those who offer capital market products so that investors are always protected.

He made it clear that the SC will not tolerate any non-compliance by capital market players and will not hesitate to take action against these “bad actors” who allow fraudulent activities to compromise the integrity of the capital market.

Click here for full details.