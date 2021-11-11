SPEAR Investments I B.V. Lists On Euronext Amsterdam

-
SPAC listing raises €175 million
18th SPAC-listing on Euronext’s markets in 2021
Multi-disciplinary, pan-European team supported by two sponsor firms
Euronext today congratulates SPEAR Investments I B.V. (SPEAR), a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC), on its listing on Euronext Amsterdam (ticker code: SPR1). It is the 18th SPAC-listing on Euronext markets in 2021.
SPEAR has a multi-disciplinary team, combining equity capital markets professionals, M&A professionals, investment professionals, C-suite and senior leaders, operators and technology experts and founders. SPEAR expects to focus on targets with strong business fundamentals, and technology, innovation and/or changing business model-led growth.
The admission and issue price of the units offered by the company was €10 per unit. The SPAC-listing raised €175 million altogether. SPEAR is sponsored by STJ Advisors and AZ Capital. STJ Advisors is a leading independent (non-investment bank) equity capital markets advisory platform and has advised on over 140 transactions to date (including more than 50 IPOs). They have raised over €70 billion for its clients since it was founded in 2008, and completing transactions across 21 European and 31 global jurisdictions. AZ Capital is a leading European independent financial advisory firm that has advised on over 100 transactions for a combined enterprise value of more than €95 billion since it was founded in 2004.
John St. John, Co-CEO and Executive Director of SPEAR, said: “With SPEAR Investments I, we launch the first truly pan-European multisector SPAC. We strongly believe that our exceptional team will allow us to identify hidden gems in Europe that will be attracted to partner with us in the process of becoming public companies, and beyond.”
Jorge Lucaya, Co-CEO and Executive Director of SPEAR, said: “As our name indicates, we aim to become Successful Partners in Europe for Accelerating Returns. SPEAR Investments I is a new and attractive platform for European companies to access equity capital markets. Moreover, we believe that, partnering with our team, target companies will be able to accelerate their growth post business combination. The vote of confidence received from our cornerstone investors boosts our conviction that we will be able to deliver an attractive business combination to SPEAR Investments I investors.”
Caption: Jorge Lucaya and John St. John, Co-CEOs and Executive Directors of Spear Investments I B.V. and their teams sounded the gong during a ceremony this morning to celebrate the IPO of the company. They were welcomed for the Gong Ceremony by René van Vlerken, Head of Listing at Euronext Amsterdam.
About Spear Investments I B.V. SPEAR Investments I B.V. (SPEAR) is a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) incorporated for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganisation or similar business combination with or acquisition of a target business or entity. SPEAR intends to focus on mid-market target businesses headquartered in Europe (including the United Kingdom) or with the majority of their operations in Europe (including the United Kingdom), which have strong business fundamentals, defensible and high-quality earnings, and which use technology, innovation and/or new business models to drive strong growth and profitability, it being understood that this can be in any industry or sector.
SPEAR’s co-CEOs are John St. John (Founder of STJ Advisors; former Head, Co-Head, or Chairman of European / Global Equity Capital Markets at Salomon Brothers, Lehman Brothers, Dresdner Kleinwort, Commerzbank and Nomura); and Jorge Lucaya (Founder of AZ Capital; former Co-Head of Morgan Stanley’s investment banking business in Spain; recognised as the most active M&A banker in Spain by deal volume in 2020 by MergerLinks).