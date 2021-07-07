Spartoo Lists On Euronext Growth Paris

-
€27.3 million raised – market capitalisation of €118.7 million
-
112th listing on Euronext in 2021
Euronext today congratulates Spartoo, a leading online fashion retailer in Europe, on its listing on Euronext Growth Paris (ticker code: ALSPT).
Spartoo offers one of the widest selections of fashion items through 8,000 brands and 700,000 items in more than 30 countries in Europe. A pioneer in terms of social commitment and customer centricity, Spartoo capitalises on its recipe for success: a unique catalogue of its own brands and an advanced online experience, as well as extensive internalisation of the e-commerce value chain. Spartoo is going public to accelerate its sustainable growth strategy, which is focused on transparency, independence and the societal impact of its business. The company intends to strengthen its offering in the fashion sector, but also to explore new segments such as home decoration.
Spartoo was listed through the admission to trading of the 18,178,428 shares making up its equity, of which 3,636,363 new shares were issued and 545,454 existing shares were transferred under a Global Offering[1], after full exercise of the extension option and before the potential exercise of the over-allotment option.
The admission and issue price of Spartoo shares was set at €6,53 per share. Market capitalisation was €118.7 million on the day of listing. The offering raised €27.3 million altogether.
Boris Saragaglia, Co-Founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Spartoo, said: “We have today reached a major milestone in Spartoo’s history and we look forward to taking advantage of the benefits that come with this listing, which will act as a unique catalyst for our development. We would like to offer our sincere thanks to all of our shareholders, both long-standing and new, for the trust they have placed in us. With the new financial resources we have obtained, we will strengthen our product range, raise our profile through advertising, and further build up our B2B service offering. This fundraising will enable us to achieve our clearly established strategic objectives and bolster our position as a leading player in online footwear and fashion retailing, a fast-growing sector in which customers are increasingly demanding in terms of service quality and exclusivity.”
About Spartoo With 8,000 brands and 700,000 items, Spartoo offers one of the widest selections of fashion items (shoes, ready-to-wear, bags) in more than 30 countries in Europe, thanks to its team of more than 400 employees of nearly 30 different nationalities. In 2020, the Group generated sales of €134 million, corresponding to a GMV (Gross Merchandise Value) of €194 million, 39% of which was generated internationally. With an integrated logistics platform and after-sales service, Spartoo stands out for its customer-centric approach, as evidenced by a very high customer satisfaction rate. The strategy is based on the strong synergies between the online sales model and the advantages of physical stores, which support loyalty and brand awareness. Capitalising on its e-commerce know-how, Spartoo has also developed a complete range of services for professionals.
[1] The Global Offering was made up of a Public Offering that included an Open Price Public Offering and a Global Placement with institutional investors in France and other countries.