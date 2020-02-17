Sova Capital Becomes A Trading Member Of AIX

Astana International Exchange (“AIX”, “Exchange”) is pleased to announce that Sova Capital became a trading member of AIX. Sova Capital provides a full range of investment banking services to institutional and corporate clients interested in investing in Emerging Markets including CIS countries. From now on, the company will provide access to AIX trading platform for international investors and help Kazakhstan companies to raise debt and equity capital in the public market.
CEO of AIX, Tim Bennett, commented:
“We are pleased to welcome a new trading member of AIX and believe that Sova Capital will bring its expertise and strong investor relationships for the benefit of the Kazakhstan’s capital market.”
Sergey Sukhanov, Chief Executive Officer, Sova Capital said:
“We are very pleased to become a trading member of Astana International Exchange as it gives new opportunities and allows us to bring a wider range of investment solutions for the clients we serve. AIX makes a lot of effort in bringing the local capital markets to a fundamentally new level. We are happy to become a part of this process through building stronger connection between West and Central Asia.”
Currently, AIX trading members include 17 local and 7 international brokers that serve investors in Russia, Europe and Asia.