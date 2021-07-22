Solidus Labs Appoints Former CFPB Director Kathy Kraninger To Lead Regulatory Affairs

Today, Solidus Labs is delighted to welcome Kathy Kraninger, former Director of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) as Solidus Labs' new Vice President of Regulatory Affairs. Kathy, who served as CFPB Director from 2018 to 2021, will lead Solidus' regulatory strategy, as it continue to pursue its vision: Enabling safe crypto markets and transforming financial risk monitoring.
Kathy brings with her rich experience in public policy, risk management, consumer protection and financial regulation. Prior to her presidential appointment to lead the CFPB, she spent two decades in public service across multiple Administrations under leaders of both parties, including senior positions at the Office of Management and Budget, the Departments of Homeland Security and Transportation, and in both the U.S. Senate and the House of Representatives. She is a member of the Milken Institute's Fintech Advisory Council and a fellow with the Financial Data Exchange.
As Solidus Labs VP Regulatory Affairs, Kathy will oversee Solidus' regulatory strategy and build a global team, as governments worldwide increasingly assess digital asset markets, demanding higher investor protection standards and introducing regulatory frameworks that require advanced risk monitoring and market surveillance capabilities.
Since its founding, Solidus Labs has been a thought leader on crypto regulation, seeing it as a critical path to industry growth. That's why Solidus Labs founded DACOM, the Digital Asset Compliance and Market Integrity Summit, which regularly hosts discussions with government officials and crypto industry leaders, that's why it participated and were among the winners of the NY Department of Financial Services TechSprint which focused on crypto regulation, joined Global Digital Finance as a Founding Advisory Council Member and Market Integrity Chair, and why it is so excited to have Kathy on the team.
"Kathy brings her strong commitment to consumer protection and deep expertise in public policy, regulation, and the legislative process to promote Solidus', and the crypto industry's, mission of enabling more accessible and transparent financial services, while mitigating new risks," says Asaf Meir, Solidus Labs' founder and Chief Executive. "Crypto and decentralized finance - DeFi - are not only changing the way we understand financial markets and risk, they're also transforming financial regulation. Kathy's the right person to lead our strategy in response to demand from regulators, enforcement agencies and legislators for crypto-native risk monitoring solutions."
"I am excited to join Solidus Labs as we seek to advance market integrity and responsible innovation in the world of DeFi and crypto, which are truly changing the way we engage in the financial marketplace," said Kraninger, adding that "Solidus brings essential crypto-native risk monitoring and fraud prevention capabilities that meet the needs of responsible industry players and regulators, and can help facilitate the next generation of markets."