Solactive Wins Three Awards In One Week At SRP Europe Awards And ETF Express European Awards

In 2021, Solactive continued to deliver client-focused products tailored to investors’ needs, with its superior quality and aspiration for innovative indexing concepts. Now, the company is rewarded for those efforts with three awards in one week. Solactive was recognized as Best Smart Beta Index Provider at SRP Europe Conference and Awards, as well as Best European Index Overall Provider and Best Index Provider – Emerging Markets ETFs at the ETF Express European Awards 2022. Both events took place in London. The awards recognize Solactive’s achievements and performance in both the structured products and ETF sectors.
Steffen Scheuble, CEO of Solactive, comments: “In 2021, we still had to overcome the issues that the Covid-19 pandemic imposed to the world, and yet it was great year for Solactive. We are thankful to our collaborators and partners for having cope with that in such a courageous way. Three awards delivered by such renowned organizations bear witness to the wide recognition of our hard work and dedication. We surely never take awards for granted, but we are inspired by them to continue delivering only the best value for our clients and business partners. The most important game is always the following one.”
This was the 19th edition of the SRP Europe Conference, which is the largest gathering of key professionals and decisionmakers of the structured products industry. This year, the conference returned as an in-person event since the Covid-19 pandemic restrictions started. The awards are based on an industry-wide evaluation. It includes a comprehensive market survey and experts’ assessment of shortlisted index providers’ achievements in innovation, price competitiveness, and the comprehension of clients’ needs. The winners are determined by an independent panel of high-profile industry professionals.
The ETF Express European Awards is celebrating its 12th anniversary. It assesses and celebrates a winning firm’s standing, increases its brand awareness, and garner recognition and respect among peers and colleagues in the industry. This year, they partnered with Trackinsight, who was responsible for providing the list of selected issuers using a clearly defined methodology. The service providers have been nominated by the industry and both service providers and issuers have been voted on by the ETF eco-system, which makes it an industry win.