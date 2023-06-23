Solactive Wins Six Index Provider Prizes At Inaugural ETF Express Canadian 2023 Awards

Solactive is proud to announce that it was awarded the top index provider in six distinct categories, including Best Canadian Index Overall Provider, at the first edition of the ETF Express Canadian 2023 Awards. This recognition underscores Solactive’s robust and diverse portfolio across various asset classes, including equity, fixed income, commodities, emerging markets, and cryptocurrency. In addition to Best Canadian Index Overall Provider, Solactive received awards in the following categories: Best Index Provider – Equity ETFs in Canada, Best Index Provider – Fixed Income ETFs in Canada, Best Index Provider – Commodity ETFs in Canada, Best Index Provider – Emerging Markets ETFs in Canada, and Best Canada cryptocurrency index provider.

Steffen Scheuble, Chief Executive Officer of Solactive, said: “We are very proud to be recognized across multiple categories at the first ETF Express Canadian 2023 Awards. Having established our presence in North America five years ago, these awards are a testament to our continuous efforts to strengthen our position and expand our footprint in the region. More than just accolades, these awards reflect our commitment to creating innovative indices that meet the dynamic needs of our clients. We extend our gratitude to everyone who contributed to this remarkable achievement. This recognition fuels our drive to continue pushing the boundaries of index innovation and deliver exceptional value to our clients.”

Solactive solidified its position as a prominent index provider in the Canadian market during 2023. As of April 2023, Solactive secured the fourth spot among Indexed ETFs by Assets Under Management (AUM), amounting to $25.6 billion, representing a market share of 10.8%. During the same month, four ETFs were introduced with Solactive underlying indices, resulting in an 80% market share of newly listed passive ETFs. In terms of assets, the company captured a 99.6% market share of inflows in newly passive Index ETFs in the Canadian market in the same period.1

In November last year, Solactive was recognized as Index Provider of the Year for the second time in a row at the ETF Stream Award. In March, the German index provider was recognized as Best Smart Beta Index Provider at SRP Europe Conference and Awards, and Best European Index Overall Provider and Best Index Provider – Emerging Markets ETFs at the ETF Express European Awards 2022.