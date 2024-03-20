Solactive Recognized As Best Index Provider Of The Year At Structured Retail Products Europe Conference 2024

Solactive is proud to announce its recognition as the “Best Index Provider of the Year” at the prestigious Structured Retail Products Europe Conference held in London. This esteemed event brings together the most influential professionals and decision-makers in the structured products industry, making it the largest gathering of its kind. The award highlights Solactive’s position as the leading index provider for the structured products industry.

The recognition as “Best Index Provider of the Year” honors Solactive’s dedication to delivering the best possible benchmarks for our clients across all asset classes. In the fast-paced industry of the structured products we can quickly deliver fully customized solutions while maintaining a fair price point. Together with our clients and partners, we have continued to innovate both technologically and methodologically and changed the indexing landscape in the structured products world.

Steffen Scheuble, CEO of Solactive, said: “We are honored to receive this prestigious award from SRP Europe. At Solactive, our mission is to be the partner of choice for institutions seeking to launch new investment products. While awards are always appreciated, we do not become complacent. If anything, this only strengthens our determination to keep pushing boundaries with innovative index solutions that maximize value for clients. We understand the job is never finished, and our focus remains on what comes next.”