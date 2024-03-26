Solactive Grows Partnership With Leverage Shares To Launch Six New Leveraged ETPs On The London Stock Exchange

Solactive is pleased to announce its next collaboration with Leverage Shares, a leading UK-based issuer of exchange traded products (ETPs), to provide both fixed basket and single stock indices that will underpin Leverage Shares’ new suite of long and short leveraged ETPs launching on the London Stock Exchange. Solactive will calculate the indices and Leverage Shares is providing levered market exposure through various asset classes and strategies, catering to the needs of both retail and institutional investors seeking targeted derivative-based investment vehicles.

The ETPs and Solactive Indices

Leverage Shares 5x Long Magnificent 7 ETP Securities (tickers: “MAG7 LN” for USD and “MAG5 LN” for GBx), which provides 5x leveraged long exposure tracking the Solactive Magnificent 7 Index.

Leverage Shares -3x Short Magnificent 7 ETP Securities (tickers: “MAGS LN” for USD and “SMAG LN” for GBx), tracking the Solactive Magnificent 7 Index.

Leverage Shares 3x Long Artificial Intelligence (AI) ETP Securities (tickers: “GPT3 LN” for USD and “AI3 LN” for GBx), providing 3x leveraged long exposure to the Solactive US Artificial Intelligence Index.

Leverage Shares -3x Short Artificial Intelligence (AI) ETP Securities (tickers: “GPTS LN” for USD and “AIS3 LN” for GBx), delivering -3x short exposure to the Solactive US Artificial Intelligence Index.

Leverage Shares 3x Long IONQ ETP Securities (tickers: “IONQ LN” for USD and “ION3 LN” for GBx), offering 3x leveraged long exposure to the Solactive 3x Long IONQ Index.

Leverage Shares 2x Long SMCI ETP Securities (tickers: “SMCI LN” for USD and “SMC2 LN” for GBx), providing 2x leveraged long exposure to the Solactive 2x Long SMCI Index.

The ETPs list on 26th of March on the London Stock Exchange.

Timo Pfeiffer, Chief Markets Officer at Solactive, commented: “We are pleased to partner with Leverage Shares to power this new suite of leveraged products. Our flexible and custom index solutions are well-suited to support the structuring needs of complex derivatives.”

“This launch is about creating opportunities that enable investors to navigate and potentially capitalize on market movements with confidence,” said Jose Poncela, Head of Product at Leverage Shares. “Our partnership with Solactive underscores our commitment to product excellence and investor success.”