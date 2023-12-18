Solactive Announces First Engagement With NH Investment & Securities To Launch An ETN Tracking The Solactive SOFR +10 Daily Total Return Index

Secured Overnight Financing Rate (SOFR) offers a reliable mechanism for market participants to enhance their risk management strategies based on transactions in the U.S. Treasury repurchase market. Designed to meet the diverse needs of investors, Solactive is pleased to announce its first partnership with NH Investment & Securities to introduce an Exchange-Traded Note NH QV USD SOFR Plus ETN 86 (QV USD SOFR Plus ETN) tracking the Solactive SOFR +10 Daily Total Return Index.

The Solactive SOFR +10 Daily Total Return Index is designed to capture the performance of the underlying assets and serve as a reliable benchmark for investors interested in the SOFR market.

The ETN listed on 15 December on the Korea Stock Exchange with the ticker code 550086.KS.

Timo Pfeiffer, Chief Markets Officer at Solactive, commented: “We are pleased to start the partnership with NH Investment & Securities on the launch of the ETN tracking the Solactive SOFR+ 10 Index. This index not only allows investors to tap into the SOFR market but also offers an attractive yield enhancement, presenting a compelling opportunity in the current high interest rate landscape.”