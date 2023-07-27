Solactive And Evaluate Launch Solactive Evaluate Global Pharma Index, Their First Co-Branded Index

With rapid advancements in medical research, technology, and increasing global demand for healthcare, the pharmaceutical industry is expected to experience substantial growth in the coming years. The COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the crucial role of pharmaceutical companies in developing vaccines and therapeutics, driving investments and innovation in the sector. Additionally, the aging population and the prevalence of chronic diseases continue to drive the demand for innovative drugs and treatments. According to Evaluate Pharma, only prescription drug sales are forecast to grow at an annualized rate of 5.9% between 2023 and 2028, increasing from US$ 1.1 trillion to US$ 1.6 trillion. Envisaging this potential, Solactive leveraged its open architecture approach and partnered with Evaluate, a Norstella company, to launch the Solactive Evaluate Global Pharma Index.

The Solactive Evaluate Global Pharma Index represents securities with potential future revenues in the pharmaceutical industry. To be eligible for inclusion in the index, a company’s total estimated future 5-year revenues must exceed US$ 1 million and be derived from products and services in the following therapeutic areas: blood, cancer, cardiovascular, diabetes, gastrointestinal, hepatic & biliary, HIV & related conditions, hormone, immunology, infections, miscellaneous, musculoskeletal, neurology, psychiatry, oncology, reproduction, respiratory, sensory organs, skin, surgery, and urinary tract.

Timo Pfeiffer, Chief Markets Officer at Solactive, said: “We are thrilled to partner with Evaluate to launch our first co-branded index with them, in a sector that plays a crucial role in advancing healthcare and addressing global challenges of our society. This collaboration highlights Solactive‘s open architecture approach and Evaluate’s expertise in pharmaceutical insight, enabling us to leverage their knowledge and provide an index with a comprehensive representation of securities in the pharmaceutical industry. We look forward to continuing our partnership and developing more solutions together for the investment community.”

Kevin Morgan, Chief Data Operations Officer at Evaluate, commented: “The importance of high-quality insight and forecasting in the pharmaceutical industry is critical for successful investments. By combining the capabilities and expertise of Evaluate and Solactive, this new index will enable the investment and trading community to benchmark key areas of growth, emerging pharmaceutical technologies, and clinical innovations that will enable them to make effective investment decisions.”