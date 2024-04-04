Mondo Visione Worldwide Financial Markets Intelligence

FTSE Mondo Visione Exchanges Index:

CCData-468x60x2.jpg BT_Radianz_468x60_Jul23 Sinara_468x60_banner.jpg dxFeed_Innovative_468x60_Devexp.jpg dxFeed_Yr_MktDataPrev__468x60_D.jpg dxFeed_NexGen_468x60_DevExperts.jpg

Solactive And CEPRES Partner To Launch Solactive CEPRES US Private Equity Replicator Index

Date 04/04/2024

Solactive, a global leading index provider, and CEPRES, a leading Private Equity data provider, have established a partnership for the first time to introduce the Solactive CEPRES US Private Equity Replicator Index. This novel index offers exposure to North American-focused buyout funds by mirroring their performances with publicly listed securities from the Solactive GBS United States 500 universe. It is aligned with the industry distribution of Net Asset Values (NAV) of Private Equity (PE) investments at a deal/portfolio company level in the respective market.

Timo Pfeiffer, Chief Markets Officer at Solactive, statedWe are thrilled to collaborate with CEPRES on this first of many ventures, capitalizing on their expertise in private equity data networks alongside our proficiency in index creation to introduce this pioneering product.”

Dr. Daniel Schmidt, CEO of CEPRES, addedWith our expansive data network covering global private equity markets, we have the means to accurately gauge performance and risks. Teaming up with Solactive on this endeavor combines our knowledge in private equity with their prowess in index construction, resulting in a highly valuable offering for investors.”

 

MV 120 X 600 Hard to Reach BT_Radianz_120x600_Jul23.jpg
MV 120 X 600 Hard to Reach BT_Radianz_120x600_Jul23.jpg