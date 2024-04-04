Solactive And CEPRES Partner To Launch Solactive CEPRES US Private Equity Replicator Index

Solactive, a global leading index provider, and CEPRES, a leading Private Equity data provider, have established a partnership for the first time to introduce the Solactive CEPRES US Private Equity Replicator Index. This novel index offers exposure to North American-focused buyout funds by mirroring their performances with publicly listed securities from the Solactive GBS United States 500 universe. It is aligned with the industry distribution of Net Asset Values (NAV) of Private Equity (PE) investments at a deal/portfolio company level in the respective market.

Timo Pfeiffer, Chief Markets Officer at Solactive, stated: ”We are thrilled to collaborate with CEPRES on this first of many ventures, capitalizing on their expertise in private equity data networks alongside our proficiency in index creation to introduce this pioneering product.”

Dr. Daniel Schmidt, CEO of CEPRES, added: ”With our expansive data network covering global private equity markets, we have the means to accurately gauge performance and risks. Teaming up with Solactive on this endeavor combines our knowledge in private equity with their prowess in index construction, resulting in a highly valuable offering for investors.”