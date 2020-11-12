SoftSolutions Launches Electronic Trading As A Service With nexRates - Delivers Cloud-Based Platform With Improved Accessibility And Cost Benefits

SoftSolutions, the high performance multi-market fixed income trading technology provider, today announced the launch of the next generation of their nexRates solution, the fully integrated electronic trading as a service platform for secondary markets. nexRates can now be delivered over the cloud in addition to the well-established nexRates on-premise solution.
The industry is confronted with major challenges ranging from margin pressure, capacity for handling market volatility and the need for trading teams to work seamlessly from multiple locations. In response, the nexRates cloud-hosted solution presents fixed income traders with greater accessibility to fully-featured trading platforms, ensuring business continuity and resilience, in a cost-effective way. With over 20-years of experience, SoftSolutions has engineered a service that matches the functionality of the dominant players in the market such as ION, while delivering exemplary service, customer focus and continuous product development.
Roberto Cocchi, CEO of SoftSolutions, said: “The industry and regulators alike recognise that there has been limited vendor choice in the fixed income market. We are proud to offer our electronic trading as a service platform as a new alternative, based on our experience of building proven and powerful end-to-end technology. We deliver data, insights and intelligence to help fixed income traders navigate challenging market conditions and outperform competition with a modern and rational solution.”
The nexRates electronic trading as a service solution provides clients with seamless access to multiple markets through a single trading application with SaaS connectivity. Focussed on fixed income bonds and derivatives, the platform delivers powerful data insights and end-to-end trading desk automation. nexRates offers a multi-trading venue and multi-currency system as one of its key features enabling streamlined connectivity to trade venues, capable of supporting dealer-to-client and dealer-to-dealer requirements. The platform also provides a real-time risk management service to ensure that businesses can easily identify, control, and continuously mitigate risk.
Cocchi continued, “We recognise the need for trading and investment firms to accommodate new and robust technologies to navigate today’s major changes and rising costs. We are fully committed to supporting the market and our clients in driving rapid innovation.”
This commitment to innovation and collaboration was evidenced earlier this year when SoftSolutions partnered with TransFICC, the specialist provider of low-latency connectivity and workflow services for FI and Derivatives Markets. This partnership allows Softsolutions’ nexRates platform to natively interconnect with TransFICC’s expanding network of trading venues and liquidity providers, reflecting the demand for increased market connectivity as innovative trading models continue to grow.