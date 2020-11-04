Smartr365 Agrees Exclusive Partnership With Digidentity For Digital ID Verification

Smartr365, the end-to-end mortgage platform, has today announced a new exclusive partnership with Digidentity, the mortgage market’s premium digital ID provider.
Smartr365 is now the only mortgage platform where brokers can access Digidentity’s digital ID verification service, which also underpins the UK government’s GOV.UK Verify service, thanks to a seamless integration within the Smartr365 platform. All the broker needs to do is request the client to begin the fact find – from there, Smartr365 and Digidentity can remotely verify the customer’s identity for underwriting and compliance purposes.
When a borrower creates a verified ID with Digidentity, the details can be carried forward and transferred throughout the different stages of the whole mortgage journey as one digital document. From estate agents to developers, and from solicitors through to HM Land Registry, the user is able to assert their Identity to each stakeholder in the house-buying process, saving both advisers and their clients significant time and effort with no need to re-enter any information. Digidentity is compliant to eIDAS regulation and provides remote Qualified signatures (the highest level of electronic signatures). Signing documents electronically is an asset that can be leveraged in the digital mortgage journey and one which means that the entire house buying process can be done from home.
Conor Murphy, CEO of Smartr365, said:
“The future of the mortgage process is digital, and the market has taken significant strides forward over recent months. Our commitment to a frictionless, digital process is at the core of what Smartr365 gives brokers, and this exclusive partnership with the industry’s leading digital ID provider is the next step in making the Smartr365 the go-to broker software platform.”
Marcel Wendt, CTO and Founder at Digidentity, said:
“The need for physical ID verification is a hassle for customers and brokers, and it’s open to fraud and abuse. Digital verification is more secure, more efficient, and should become the new normal in the mortgage market. Digital ID verification can transform a time-consuming process into something that’s simple and easy for customers. Our exclusive partnership with Smartr365 is a logical move to increase our footprint among UK mortgage brokers.”