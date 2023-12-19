smartixshares.com/de: BaFin Investigates Website Operator

The Federal Financial Supervisory Authority ( BaFin ) warns consumers about the company Smart IX Shares and the services it is offering. According to information available to BaFin , the operators of the website offer consumers the possibility to open accounts for trading in financial instruments. The operators do not have the authorisation to do so.

Anyone conducting banking business or providing financial or investment services in Germany may do so only with authorisation from BaFin . However, some companies offer these services without the required authorisation. Information on whether a particular company has been granted authorisation by BaFin can be found in BaFin’s database of companies.

The information provided by BaFin is based on section 37 (4) of the German Banking Act (Kreditwesengesetz – KWG ).