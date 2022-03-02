Smart Krypto Invest GmbH: BaFin Imposes Administrative Fines

On 7 February 2022, BaFin imposed administrative fines totaling 56,600 euros on Smart Krypto Invest GmbH.
The sanction related to breaches of Article 19(1) of the Market Abuse Regulation (MAR). The company Smart Krypto Invest GmbH that is closely associated to a person discharging managerial responsibilities at an issuer had failed to make notifications within the prescribed period of transactions conducted on its own account relating to the shares of that issuer.
The administrative fine order is final and binding.