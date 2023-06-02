BV_Trial Banner.gif
Small Business Advisory Committee June Meeting To Focus On Capital Raising And Reducing Funding Gaps For Underrepresented Founders

Date 02/06/2023

The Securities and Exchange Commission’s Small Business Capital Formation Advisory Committee today released the agenda for its meeting on Wednesday, June 14. The Committee will start the morning session by hearing from its members about marketplace trends in small business capital raising. In the afternoon session, the Committee will discuss ways to remedy the funding gaps for underrepresented founders and startups. Drawing from their breadth of experiences and views, Committee members will also consider potential areas of focus for future Committee meetings.

 

The Committee provides advice and recommendations to the Commission on rules, regulations, and policy matters relating to small businesses. This will be the first meeting following the Commission’s recent appointment of 14 new Committee members, and it will be webcast live on www.sec.gov.

The full agenda, meeting materials, and information on how to watch the meeting are available on the Committee webpage.

