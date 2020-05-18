Oslo Optiq Migration – Cash Next EUA Update And Saturn Specifiations

Euronext informs customers that the new Oslo Børs Market Data channels are available in Cash Next EUA (p-EUA) environment. Oslo Børs Cash instruments are available and remaining instruments are being progressively listed and clients can start testing. The updated Saturn Web Specifications for Cash and Fixed Income is now available.
Oslo MDG channels in Cash Next EUA
As communicated in the Info-Flash of 16 March 2020, Euronext informs customers that the Cash Full milestone has passed. The new Oslo Børs Market Data channels are available in Cash Next EUA (p-EUA) environment. Oslo Børs Cash instruments are available and remaining instruments are being progressively listed and clients can start testing.
Saturn OBOE for the Oslo Cash market is currently available for testing (MIC, Get transaction) and remaining features will be available in July.
Front-to-back testing (trading and clearing link) is not yet available and a separate communication will provide more information on when front-to-back testing can begin for the Oslo Cash market.
Cash Next EUA (p-EUA) segments were updated with SBE template version 300 in April bringing Oslo migration related change. SBE 300 (or higher) should be used by customers intending to trade Oslo products on Euronext Cash markets.
Saturn Web Specifications Available
The following specification is now available:
- Euronext Saturn Web Services Specifications v2.9.3
The updated Saturn Web Services specification includes Saturn changes for both Oslo Cash and Fixed Income. Remaining Oslo Cash Saturn OBOE features will be available in July and availability of Fixed Income Saturn OBOE will be announced separately.
The documentation is available in the IT Documentation section of the Euronext Connect customer portal at www.euronext.com/optiq.
Customers who have Oslo related questions are invited to contact the Client Support team and use the dedicated client support mailbox for the Oslo migration oslomigration@euronext.com.