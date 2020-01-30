SIX Wins Award For ‘Best Structured Products And Derivatives Exchange’ - The Swiss Stock Exchange Proud Winner At The Prestigious SRP Europe 2020 Awards In London

The Swiss Stock Exchange wins prestigious award for ‘Best Structured Products and Derivatives Exchange’ at the SRP Europe 2020 awards as part of a formal ceremony yesterday in London.
The SRP awards have an excellent reputation in the industry. SRP Europe is the largest gathering of alternative investment professionals dedicated to the growth of Europe's structured products industry. Over 300 key decision-makers come together to discuss the industry’s latest trends and challenges.
“Being named Best Structured Products and Derivatives Exchange is a great honor and proves that we are on the right track. In this rapidly changing and demanding market, clients need dynamic and agile partners. This award comes as the Swiss Stock Exchange continues to cement its reputation as a leading innovator and disruptor in the industry,” commented André Buck, Global Head Sales in the Business Unit Securities & Exchanges at SIX.
Driving Competitiveness Through Innovation
The award honors our comprehensive catalog of services and continuous expansion in a demanding market environment, with the focus on the customer. Being at the heart of the finance industry of Switzerland, the world’s most innovative country, SIX has a deep understanding of industry needs and consumer expectations. Also in 2019 SIX has continued producing innovative products and services for its clients and participants.
- Pioneer of a New Digital Age. SIX is the first market infrastructure world-wide to offer a fully integrated end to end trading, settlement and custody service for digital assets with SIX Digital Exchange (SDX).
- At the Forefront of Innovation in Crypto Products. SIX is the leading regulated marketplace for products with crypto currencies as an underlying with a choice of currently around 80 products. Read our news and learn on the new search function.
- CONNEXOR: Tremendous Growth since Inception. The proven and unique electronic reference data service allows that products created on an issuer platform can be traded on the exchange the very next day. More than one million newly issued structured products are submitted into CONNEXOR each year. Corresponding to around 5,000 new product submissions on a daily basis.