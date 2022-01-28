SIX Welcomes New Structured Product Issuer Swissquote

SIX welcomes Swissquote as the 23rd issuer for structured products at SIX Swiss Exchange. Swissquote adds to the unique product diversity for investors by listing a 13.00 % p.a. Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible on Logitech and Temenos Group.
SIX welcomes Swissquote as its 23rd structured product issuer. Their first product, a 13.00 % p.a. Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible on Logitech and Temenos Group, is listed as of today, 28 January 2022, adding to the unique diversity of Switzerland’s largest exchange for structured products.
With a trading turnover of CHF 20.1 billion and 778,030 trades, 2021 ended successfully for the structured products and warrants segment of SIX Swiss Exchange which offers a solid foundation for trading structured products thanks to maximum transparency, efficiency and dependability. By the end of December, there were 41,269 structured products and warrants available to investors.
Christian Reuss, Head SIX Swiss Exchange, comments: “We are pleased to welcome Swissquote, a long-standing exchange participant and innovative provider of trading services, now also as an issuer of structured products on our exchange. Swissquote's products offer investors a further investment and diversification opportunity and enrich the exchange's offering”.
Peter Rosenstreich, Head Investment Products at Swissquote, adds further: “Swissquote’s goal to become an issuer for structured products highlights our commitment to innovation and continuous evolution. Listing our products at SIX Swiss Exchange will be the key catalyst for the further development of our retail and institutional client-centric offerings”.
Swissquote is Switzerland’s market leader in online banking. Over three million financial products can be traded on its innovative platforms. Swissquote’s core competencies include global stock market trading, trading and custody of crypto assets, Forex trading and the Robo-Advisor solution. In addition to its headquarters in Gland, Switzerland, Swissquote has offices in Zurich, Luxembourg, London, Dubai, Hong Kong, Singapore and Malta.
|Product
|ISIN
|Ticker Symbol
|Currency
|
Maturity Date
|Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible on Logitech and Temenos Group
|CH1160782665
|SQN
|CHF
|23.01.2023
For further information on the structured product segment at SIX Swiss Exchange please visit the Structured Products website or the website of SIX.