SIX Welcomes New Structured Product Issuer Exane Solutions (Luxembourg) SA

The Swiss Stock Exchange welcomes Exane Solutions (Luxembourg) SA as the 21st issuer for structured products and Exane Derivatives SNC as a new trading participant.
The Swiss Stock Exchange welcomes Exane Solutions (Luxembourg) SA as the 21st structured product issuer. The first product, a tracker certificate on the Exane Apollo Index in Euro, has been listed on 22 January 2021, adding to the unique diversity of Switzerland’s largest exchange for structured products.
With a trading turnover of CHF 22.6 billion and a total of 898,304 trades, 2020 was a record year for the structured products and warrants segment of the Swiss Stock Exchange which offers a solid foundation for trading structured products thanks to maximum transparency, efficiency and dependability.
"We are pleased to welcome Exane as a long-standing provider of innovative structured products among our issuers. By listing their products on our exchange they are offering investors an additional diversification opportunity," said Christian Reuss, Head SIX Swiss Exchange, Markets, SIX.
Julien Morizot, Head of Exane Derivatives Sales expressed his fierté: “We have chosen to become a member and authorized issuer at SIX in order to strengthen our market position in Switzerland. Exane and more particularly our structured products teams have been working in Geneva for more than ten years.”
“We will use SIX to list our broad range of actively managed certificates, thematic indices and structured products. A tracker on the Exane Apollo Index opens this new offering," adds Vincent Jarcsek, Head of Structuring.
Founded in 1990, the Exane Group is based on a robust business model built around three complementary business lines: Equity Intermediation (Exane BNP Paribas), Derivatives (Exane Derivatives), Asset Management (Exane Asset Management, Ellipsis AM and Ixios Asset Management). In order to be as close as possible to its clients, Exane has expanded internationally, with Paris and London being its main locations. Today, 850 employees in nine different locations around the world, are working for Exane.
Exane Derivatives SNC joined the Swiss Stock Exchange on 22 January 2021 as a new trading participant, increasing their number to 96. All of them enjoy the unique universe of securities, the outstanding order book quality as well as the technologically leading and reliable trading infrastructure of SIX.
|Product
|ISIN
|Ticker Symbol
|Currency
|
Maturity Date
|Tracker Certificate on Exane Apollo Index
|CH0568524000
|AADGSP
|EUR
|open-end
For further information on the structured product segment at the Swiss Stock Exchange please visit the Structured Products website or the website of SIX.