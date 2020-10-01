 Skip to main Content
SIX Trading Key Figures: September 2020

Date 01/10/2020

In September 2020 trading turnover on the Swiss Stock Exchange was up 34.3% compared to the previous month and reached CHF 129.0 billion, while the number of transactions increased by 21.4% to a total of 7,382,320. In comparison with the corresponding period last year, trading turnover was up by 23.9% to reach CHF 1,365.2 billion, while the number of trades rose by 66.8% to a total of 77,248,248. The SMI® rose by 0.5% and reached 10,187.0 points at the end of September.

  • Trading turnover of CHF 129.0 billion (+34.3% month-on-month)
  • Number of trades 7,382,320 (+21.4% month-on-month)
  • SMI® index at 10,187.0 points at the end of September (+0.5% month-on-month)

The highest turnover on a single trading day was recorded on 18 September, which saw securities worth a total volume of CHF 12.8 billion changing hands. The highest number of trades was recorded on 4 September, with 410,824 transactions. The stock that generated the highest turnover and was also the most traded title during the reporting month was ROCHE GS with CHF 13.9 billion and with 449,958 transactions.

In products with crypto currencies as underlyings, trading turnover in September 2020 reached CHF 47.0 million with 2,382 trades, setting a new record. Since the beginning of the year, more than CHF 533 million trading volume and 24,524 trades have been recorded. The 2017 record of CHF 525 million has thus already been exceeded. The previous record of 19,930 trades from the previous year was already reached in August this year. In total, 68 products in crypto currencies recorded trading turnover in September.

Detailed statistics on turnover and transaction volumes per segment compared with the previous month and previous year, on newly listed products and on the development of the most important indices can be found in the tables below. The new website of the Swiss Stock Exchange provides you with full access to our complete information offering. We provide you with the latest market data and comprehensive statistics for our entire securities universe. This includes order book information, prices, volumes and turnover figures as well as historical data and statistics. We also provide official notices of listed companies, management transactions and other relevant information to ensure safe and transparent trading. Discover more.

Since beginning of 2020

Trading days since beginning of 2020: 189

Trading days in same prior-year period: 187

Segment

Turnover in CHF million

 Change versus same prior-year period

Equities incl. Funds + ETPs*

 1'144'095 30.9%

Bonds CHF

 101'442 10.4%

ETFs

 87'114 -7.1%

Bonds non-CHF

 14'682 -47.2%

Structured products and warrants

 17'828 26.5%

TOTAL

 1'365'161 23.9%

 

Number of trades

Change versus same prior-year period

Equities incl. Funds + ETPs*

 75'039'827 67.3%

Bonds CHF

 230'441 -6.8%

ETFs

 1'270'046 60.5%

Bonds non-CHF

 12'375 -26.1%

Structured products and warrants

 695'559 73.1%

TOTAL

 77'248'248 66.8%
 

Number of newly listed products

Change versus previous month

Bonds  CHF

 247 -5.0%

Structured products and warrants

 48'605 54.8%

*Contains domestic & foreign shares, investment funds, sponsored funds, ETSFs and ETPs

September 2020

Trading days September 2020: 22

Trading days in previous month: 21

Segment

Turnover in CHF million

 Change versus previous month

Equities incl. Funds + ETPs*

 111'095 37.3%

Bonds CHF

 8'276 9.3%

ETFs

 6'720 23.3%

Bonds non-CHF

 1'580 117.8%

Structured products and warrants

 1'283 -5.3%

TOTAL

 128'954 34.3%

 

Number of trades

 Change versus previous month

Equities incl. Funds + ETPs*

 7'168'497 21.6%

Bonds CHF

 21'131 16.9%

ETFs

 121'881 8.6%

Bonds non-CHF

 1'398 60.7%

Structured products and warrants

 69'413 26.4%

TOTAL

 7'382'320 21.4%
 

Number of newly listed products

Change versus previous month

Bonds CHF

 33 266.7%

Structured products and warrants

 4'270 0.2%

*Contains domestic & foreign shares, investment funds, sponsored funds, ETSFs and ETPs

Index

Month-end reading

Change versus end of previous month

Change since end of 2019

SMI® PR

 10'187.0 0.5% -4.0%

SLI Swiss Leader Index®  PR

 1'553.7 0.2% -4.9%

SMIM® PR

 2'618.0 0.1% -5.5%

SPI® TR

 12'724.7 0.5% -0.9%

SPI EXTRA® TR

 4'607.5 0.2% -0.7%

SXI LIFE SCIENCES® TR

 6'118.5 2.4% 9.8%

SXI Bio+Medtech® TR

 5'387.2 0.8% 12.9%

SBI® AAA-BBB Total Return

 141.2 0.8% 0.4%
 

