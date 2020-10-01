SIX Trading Key Figures: September 2020

In September 2020 trading turnover on the Swiss Stock Exchange was up 34.3% compared to the previous month and reached CHF 129.0 billion, while the number of transactions increased by 21.4% to a total of 7,382,320. In comparison with the corresponding period last year, trading turnover was up by 23.9% to reach CHF 1,365.2 billion, while the number of trades rose by 66.8% to a total of 77,248,248. The SMI® rose by 0.5% and reached 10,187.0 points at the end of September.
- Trading turnover of CHF 129.0 billion (+34.3% month-on-month)
- Number of trades 7,382,320 (+21.4% month-on-month)
- SMI® index at 10,187.0 points at the end of September (+0.5% month-on-month)
The highest turnover on a single trading day was recorded on 18 September, which saw securities worth a total volume of CHF 12.8 billion changing hands. The highest number of trades was recorded on 4 September, with 410,824 transactions. The stock that generated the highest turnover and was also the most traded title during the reporting month was ROCHE GS with CHF 13.9 billion and with 449,958 transactions.
In products with crypto currencies as underlyings, trading turnover in September 2020 reached CHF 47.0 million with 2,382 trades, setting a new record. Since the beginning of the year, more than CHF 533 million trading volume and 24,524 trades have been recorded. The 2017 record of CHF 525 million has thus already been exceeded. The previous record of 19,930 trades from the previous year was already reached in August this year. In total, 68 products in crypto currencies recorded trading turnover in September.
Detailed statistics on turnover and transaction volumes per segment compared with the previous month and previous year, on newly listed products and on the development of the most important indices can be found in the tables below. The new website of the Swiss Stock Exchange provides you with full access to our complete information offering. We provide you with the latest market data and comprehensive statistics for our entire securities universe. This includes order book information, prices, volumes and turnover figures as well as historical data and statistics. We also provide official notices of listed companies, management transactions and other relevant information to ensure safe and transparent trading. Discover more.
|Since beginning of 2020
|
Trading days since beginning of 2020: 189
|
Trading days in same prior-year period: 187
|
Segment
|
Turnover in CHF million
|Change versus same prior-year period
|
Equities incl. Funds + ETPs*
|1'144'095
|30.9%
|
Bonds CHF
|101'442
|10.4%
|
ETFs
|87'114
|-7.1%
|
Bonds non-CHF
|14'682
|-47.2%
|
Structured products and warrants
|17'828
|26.5%
|
TOTAL
|1'365'161
|23.9%
|
|
Number of trades
|
Change versus same prior-year period
|
Equities incl. Funds + ETPs*
|75'039'827
|67.3%
|
Bonds CHF
|230'441
|-6.8%
|
ETFs
|1'270'046
|60.5%
|
Bonds non-CHF
|12'375
|-26.1%
|
Structured products and warrants
|695'559
|73.1%
|
TOTAL
|77'248'248
|66.8%
|
Number of newly listed products
|
Change versus previous month
|
Bonds CHF
|247
|-5.0%
|
Structured products and warrants
|48'605
|54.8%
|
September 2020
|
Trading days September 2020: 22
|
Trading days in previous month: 21
|
Segment
|
Turnover in CHF million
|Change versus previous month
|
Equities incl. Funds + ETPs*
|111'095
|37.3%
|
Bonds CHF
|8'276
|9.3%
|
ETFs
|6'720
|23.3%
|
Bonds non-CHF
|1'580
|117.8%
|
Structured products and warrants
|1'283
|-5.3%
|
TOTAL
|128'954
|34.3%
|
|
Number of trades
|Change versus previous month
|
Equities incl. Funds + ETPs*
|7'168'497
|21.6%
|
Bonds CHF
|21'131
|16.9%
|
ETFs
|121'881
|8.6%
|
Bonds non-CHF
|1'398
|60.7%
|
Structured products and warrants
|69'413
|26.4%
|
TOTAL
|7'382'320
|21.4%
|
Number of newly listed products
|
Change versus previous month
|
Bonds CHF
|33
|266.7%
|
Structured products and warrants
|4'270
|0.2%
|
Index
|
Month-end reading
|
Change versus end of previous month
|
Change since end of 2019
|
SMI® PR
|10'187.0
|0.5%
|-4.0%
|
SLI Swiss Leader Index® PR
|1'553.7
|0.2%
|-4.9%
|
SMIM® PR
|2'618.0
|0.1%
|-5.5%
|
SPI® TR
|12'724.7
|0.5%
|-0.9%
|
SPI EXTRA® TR
|4'607.5
|0.2%
|-0.7%
|
SXI LIFE SCIENCES® TR
|6'118.5
|2.4%
|9.8%
|
SXI Bio+Medtech® TR
|5'387.2
|0.8%
|12.9%
|
SBI® AAA-BBB Total Return
|141.2
|0.8%
|0.4%