SIX Trading Key Figures: October 2020

Date 02/11/2020

In October 2020 trading turnover on the Swiss Stock Exchange was down 8.1% compared to the previous month and reached CHF 118.6 billion, while the number of transactions decreased by 3.0% to a total of 7,161,385. In comparison with the corresponding period last year (ytd), trading turnover was up by 19.3% to reach CHF 1,483.7 billion, while the number of trades rose by 58.9% to a total of 84,409,640. The SMI® fell by 5.9% and reached 9,587.2 points at the end of October.


  • Trading turnover of CHF 118.6 billion (-8.1% month-on-month)
  • Number of trades 7,161,385 (-3.0% month-on-month)
  • SMI® index at 9,587.2 points at the end of October (-5.9% month-on-month)

The highest turnover on a single trading day was recorded on 28 October, which saw securities worth a total volume of CHF 7.5 billion changing hands. The highest number of trades was also recorded on 28 October, with 491,247 transactions. The stock that generated the highest turnover and was also the most traded title during the reporting month was ROCHE GS with CHF 12.9 billion and with 418,860 transactions.

In products with crypto currencies as underlyings, trading turnover in October increased by 25.8% to reach CHF 59.1 million. The number of trades increased by 22.4% to 2,916. In total, 61 products on crypto currencies were traded in the reporting month. The product with the highest turnover was ZXBTAV on Bitcoin, with CHF 13.9 million; it was also the most traded product with 654 transactions.

Detailed statistics on turnover and transaction volumes per segment compared with the previous month and previous year, on newly listed products and on the development of the most important indices can be found in the tables below. The new website of the Swiss Stock Exchange provides you with full access to our complete information offering. We provide you with the latest market data and comprehensive statistics for our entire securities universe. This includes order book information, prices, volumes and turnover figures as well as historical data and statistics. We also provide official notices of listed companies, management transactions and other relevant information to ensure safe and transparent trading. Discover more.

Since beginning of 2020

Trading days since beginning of 2020: 211

Trading days in same prior-year period: 210

Segment

Turnover in CHF million

 Change versus same prior-year period

Equities incl. Funds + ETPs*

 1'243'92 26.3%

Bonds CHF

 111'93 10.2%

ETFs

 92'334 -15.7%

Bonds non-CHF

 16'339 -50.0%

Structured products and warrants

 19'204 25.0%

TOTAL

 1'483'738 19.3%

 

Number of trades

Change versus same prior-year period

Equities incl. Funds + ETPs*

 81'994'40 59.2%

Bonds CHF

 253'513 -7.1%

ETFs

 1'387'971 58.0%

Bonds non-CHF

 13'459 -27.5%

Structured products and warrants

 760'294 68.2%

TOTAL

 84'409'640 58.9%
 

Number of newly listed products

Change versus previous month

Bonds  CHF

 276 -8.0%

Structured products and warrants

 52'665 50.6%

*Contains domestic & foreign shares, investment funds, sponsored funds, ETSFs and ETPs

October 2020

Trading days October 2020: 22

Trading days in previous month: 22

Segment

Turnover in CHF million

 Change versus previous month

Equities incl. Funds + ETPs*

 99'833 -10.1%

Bonds CHF

 10'493 26.8%

ETFs

 5'203 -22.8%

Bonds non-CHF

 1'656 4.8%

Structured products and warrants

 1'372 6.5%

TOTAL

 118'556 -8.1%

 

Number of trades

 Change versus previous month

Equities incl. Funds + ETPs*

 6'954'576 -3.0%

Bonds CHF

 23'072 9.2%

ETFs

 117'922 -3.3%

Bonds non-CHF

 1'083 -22.6%

Structured products and warrants

 64'732 -6.7%

TOTAL

 7'161'385 -3.0%
 

Number of newly listed products

Change versus previous month

Bonds CHF

 29 -12.1%

Structured products and warrants

 4'060 -4.9%

*Contains domestic & foreign shares, investment funds, sponsored funds, ETSFs and ETPs

Index

Month-end reading

Change versus end of previous month

Change since end of 2019

SMI® PR

 9'587.2 -5.9% -9.7%

SLI Swiss Leader Index®  PR

 1'477.8 -4.9% -9.5%

SMIM® PR

 2'500.7 -4.5% -9.7%

SPI® TR

 11'994.4 -5.7% -6.6%

SPI EXTRA® TR

 4'389.6 -4.7% -5.4%

SXI LIFE SCIENCES® TR

 5'757.4 -5.9% 3.3%

SXI Bio+Medtech® TR

 5'145.4 -4.5% 7.8%

SBI® AAA-BBB Total Return

 141.4 0.1% 0.5%
 

