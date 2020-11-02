SIX Trading Key Figures: October 2020

In October 2020 trading turnover on the Swiss Stock Exchange was down 8.1% compared to the previous month and reached CHF 118.6 billion, while the number of transactions decreased by 3.0% to a total of 7,161,385. In comparison with the corresponding period last year (ytd), trading turnover was up by 19.3% to reach CHF 1,483.7 billion, while the number of trades rose by 58.9% to a total of 84,409,640. The SMI® fell by 5.9% and reached 9,587.2 points at the end of October.
- Trading turnover of CHF 118.6 billion (-8.1% month-on-month)
- Number of trades 7,161,385 (-3.0% month-on-month)
- SMI® index at 9,587.2 points at the end of October (-5.9% month-on-month)
The highest turnover on a single trading day was recorded on 28 October, which saw securities worth a total volume of CHF 7.5 billion changing hands. The highest number of trades was also recorded on 28 October, with 491,247 transactions. The stock that generated the highest turnover and was also the most traded title during the reporting month was ROCHE GS with CHF 12.9 billion and with 418,860 transactions.
In products with crypto currencies as underlyings, trading turnover in October increased by 25.8% to reach CHF 59.1 million. The number of trades increased by 22.4% to 2,916. In total, 61 products on crypto currencies were traded in the reporting month. The product with the highest turnover was ZXBTAV on Bitcoin, with CHF 13.9 million; it was also the most traded product with 654 transactions.
Detailed statistics on turnover and transaction volumes per segment compared with the previous month and previous year, on newly listed products and on the development of the most important indices can be found in the tables below.
|Since beginning of 2020
|
Trading days since beginning of 2020: 211
|
Trading days in same prior-year period: 210
|
Segment
|
Turnover in CHF million
|Change versus same prior-year period
|
Equities incl. Funds + ETPs*
|1'243'92
|26.3%
|
Bonds CHF
|111'93
|10.2%
|
ETFs
|92'334
|-15.7%
|
Bonds non-CHF
|16'339
|-50.0%
|
Structured products and warrants
|19'204
|25.0%
|
TOTAL
|1'483'738
|19.3%
|
|
Number of trades
|
Change versus same prior-year period
|
Equities incl. Funds + ETPs*
|81'994'40
|59.2%
|
Bonds CHF
|253'513
|-7.1%
|
ETFs
|1'387'971
|58.0%
|
Bonds non-CHF
|13'459
|-27.5%
|
Structured products and warrants
|760'294
|68.2%
|
TOTAL
|84'409'640
|58.9%
|
Number of newly listed products
|
Change versus previous month
|
Bonds CHF
|276
|-8.0%
|
Structured products and warrants
|52'665
|50.6%
|
October 2020
|
Trading days October 2020: 22
|
Trading days in previous month: 22
|
Segment
|
Turnover in CHF million
|Change versus previous month
|
Equities incl. Funds + ETPs*
|99'833
|-10.1%
|
Bonds CHF
|10'493
|26.8%
|
ETFs
|5'203
|-22.8%
|
Bonds non-CHF
|1'656
|4.8%
|
Structured products and warrants
|1'372
|6.5%
|
TOTAL
|118'556
|-8.1%
|
|
Number of trades
|Change versus previous month
|
Equities incl. Funds + ETPs*
|6'954'576
|-3.0%
|
Bonds CHF
|23'072
|9.2%
|
ETFs
|117'922
|-3.3%
|
Bonds non-CHF
|1'083
|-22.6%
|
Structured products and warrants
|64'732
|-6.7%
|
TOTAL
|7'161'385
|-3.0%
|
Number of newly listed products
|
Change versus previous month
|
Bonds CHF
|29
|-12.1%
|
Structured products and warrants
|4'060
|-4.9%
|
Index
|
Month-end reading
|
Change versus end of previous month
|
Change since end of 2019
|
SMI® PR
|9'587.2
|-5.9%
|-9.7%
|
SLI Swiss Leader Index® PR
|1'477.8
|-4.9%
|-9.5%
|
SMIM® PR
|2'500.7
|-4.5%
|-9.7%
|
SPI® TR
|11'994.4
|-5.7%
|-6.6%
|
SPI EXTRA® TR
|4'389.6
|-4.7%
|-5.4%
|
SXI LIFE SCIENCES® TR
|5'757.4
|-5.9%
|3.3%
|
SXI Bio+Medtech® TR
|5'145.4
|-4.5%
|7.8%
|
SBI® AAA-BBB Total Return
|141.4
|0.1%
|0.5%