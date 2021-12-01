 Skip to main Content
SIX Trading Key Figures: November 2021

Date 01/12/2021

In November 2021, trading turnover on SIX Swiss Exchange reached CHF 115.1 billion, 24.2% more than in the previous month, while the number of transactions increased by 13.5% to a total of 5,506,130. Since the beginning of 2021, trading turnover reached CHF 1,183.3 billion with a total of 58,090,499 transactions. The SMI® rose by 0.4% and reached 12,159.7 points at the end of the month, registering a new all-time high of 12,625.8 on 18 November 2021 (closing price).


  • Trading turnover of CHF 115.1 billion (+24.2% month-on-month)
  • Number of trades 5,506,130 (+13.5% month-on-month)
  • SMI® index at 12,159.7 points at the end of November (+0.4% month-on-month)

The highest turnover on a single trading day was recorded on 30 November, which saw securities worth a total volume of CHF 11.3 billion changing hands. The highest number of trades was also recorded on 30 November, with 363,774. The stock that generated the highest turnover during the reporting month was NESTLE N with CHF 8.8 billion; ROCHE GS was the most traded stock with 284,817 transactions.

In November, products with crypto currencies as underlyings reached a trading turnover of CHF 749.4 million (-13.8% compared to the previous month). In total, 150 products were traded on the Swiss stock exchange and 36,070 transactions concluded (+11.0% compared to the previous month). The highest turnover and the most transactions in November were recorded by ETPs: ASOL on Solana with CHF 87.9 mn and AETH on Ethereum with 4,905 trades.

Detailed statistics on turnover and transaction volumes per segment compared with the previous month and previous year, on newly listed products and on the development of the most important indices can be found in the tables below. The website of the Swiss Stock Exchange provides full access to the complete information offering. The latest market data and comprehensive statistics for our entire securities universe are availabe. This includes order book information, prices, volumes and turnover figures as well as historical data and statistics. Official notices of listed companies, management transactions and other relevant information are also available to ensure safe and transparent trading. Discover more.

Since beginning of 2021

Trading days since beginning of 2021: 233

Trading days in same prior-year period: 232

Segment

Turnover in CHF million

 Change versus same prior-year period

Equities incl. Funds + ETPs*

 968,733 -29.1%

Bonds CHF

 108,214 -12.5%

ETFs

 70,985 -32.8%

Bonds non-CHF

 16,857 -3.1%

Structured products and warrants

 18,499 -11.8%

TOTAL

 1,183,288 -27.6%

 

Number of trades

Change versus same prior-year period

Equities incl. Funds + ETPs*

 55,524,329 -38.5%

Bonds CHF

 227,008 -19.1%

ETFs

 1,600,765 4.0%

Bonds non-CHF

 12,347 -14.9%

Structured products and warrants

 726,050 -13.2%

TOTAL

 58,090,499 -37.5%
 

Number of newly listed products

Change versus previous month

Bonds  CHF

 318 2.6%

Structured products and warrants

 52,325 -7.5%

*Contains domestic & foreign shares, investment funds, sponsored funds, ETSFs and ETPs

November 2021

Trading days November 2021: 22

Trading days in previous month: 21

Segment

Turnover in CHF million

 Change versus previous month

Equities incl. Funds + ETPs*

 92,524 24.5%

Bonds CHF

 12,870 31.7%

ETFs

 6,938 33.8%

Bonds non-CHF

 886 -56.9%

Structured products and warrants

 1,882 34.5%

TOTAL

 115,100 24.2%

 

Number of trades

 Change versus previous month

Equities incl. Funds + ETPs*

 5,273,605 13.2%

Bonds CHF

 24,386 19.6%

ETFs

 144,423 16.7%

Bonds non-CHF

 739 5.6%

Structured products and warrants

 62,977 25.9%

TOTAL

 5,506,130 13.5%
 

Number of newly listed products

Change versus previous month

Bonds CHF

 36 9.1%

Structured products and warrants

 4,885 -3.3%

*Contains domestic & foreign shares, investment funds, sponsored funds, ETSFs and ETPs

Index

Month-end reading

Change versus end of previous month

Change since end of last year

SMI® PR

 12,159.7 0.4% 13.6%

SLI Swiss Leader Index®  PR

 1,961.8 -0.2% 16.6%

SMIM® PR

 3,249.5 -3.7% 13.6%

SPI® TR

 15,533.0 -0.5% 16.5%

SPI EXTRA® TR

 5,820.3 -3.3% 16.0%

SXI LIFE SCIENCES® TR

 7,818.2 -3.5% 22.5%

SXI Bio+Medtech® TR

 6,752.4 -3.9% 19.7%

SBI® AAA-BBB Total Return

 140.4 1.4% -1.1%
 

