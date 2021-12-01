SIX Trading Key Figures: November 2021

In November 2021, trading turnover on SIX Swiss Exchange reached CHF 115.1 billion, 24.2% more than in the previous month, while the number of transactions increased by 13.5% to a total of 5,506,130. Since the beginning of 2021, trading turnover reached CHF 1,183.3 billion with a total of 58,090,499 transactions. The SMI® rose by 0.4% and reached 12,159.7 points at the end of the month, registering a new all-time high of 12,625.8 on 18 November 2021 (closing price).
- Trading turnover of CHF 115.1 billion (+24.2% month-on-month)
- Number of trades 5,506,130 (+13.5% month-on-month)
- SMI® index at 12,159.7 points at the end of November (+0.4% month-on-month)
The highest turnover on a single trading day was recorded on 30 November, which saw securities worth a total volume of CHF 11.3 billion changing hands. The highest number of trades was also recorded on 30 November, with 363,774. The stock that generated the highest turnover during the reporting month was NESTLE N with CHF 8.8 billion; ROCHE GS was the most traded stock with 284,817 transactions.
In November, products with crypto currencies as underlyings reached a trading turnover of CHF 749.4 million (-13.8% compared to the previous month). In total, 150 products were traded on the Swiss stock exchange and 36,070 transactions concluded (+11.0% compared to the previous month). The highest turnover and the most transactions in November were recorded by ETPs: ASOL on Solana with CHF 87.9 mn and AETH on Ethereum with 4,905 trades.
Detailed statistics on turnover and transaction volumes per segment compared with the previous month and previous year, on newly listed products and on the development of the most important indices can be found in the tables below. The website of the Swiss Stock Exchange provides full access to the complete information offering. The latest market data and comprehensive statistics for our entire securities universe are availabe. This includes order book information, prices, volumes and turnover figures as well as historical data and statistics. Official notices of listed companies, management transactions and other relevant information are also available to ensure safe and transparent trading. Discover more.
|Since beginning of 2021
|
Trading days since beginning of 2021: 233
|
Trading days in same prior-year period: 232
|
Segment
|
Turnover in CHF million
|Change versus same prior-year period
|
Equities incl. Funds + ETPs*
|968,733
|-29.1%
|
Bonds CHF
|108,214
|-12.5%
|
ETFs
|70,985
|-32.8%
|
Bonds non-CHF
|16,857
|-3.1%
|
Structured products and warrants
|18,499
|-11.8%
|
TOTAL
|1,183,288
|-27.6%
|
|
Number of trades
|
Change versus same prior-year period
|
Equities incl. Funds + ETPs*
|55,524,329
|-38.5%
|
Bonds CHF
|227,008
|-19.1%
|
ETFs
|1,600,765
|4.0%
|
Bonds non-CHF
|12,347
|-14.9%
|
Structured products and warrants
|726,050
|-13.2%
|
TOTAL
|58,090,499
|-37.5%
|
Number of newly listed products
|
Change versus previous month
|
Bonds CHF
|318
|2.6%
|
Structured products and warrants
|52,325
|-7.5%
|
November 2021
|
Trading days November 2021: 22
|
Trading days in previous month: 21
|
Segment
|
Turnover in CHF million
|Change versus previous month
|
Equities incl. Funds + ETPs*
|92,524
|24.5%
|
Bonds CHF
|12,870
|31.7%
|
ETFs
|6,938
|33.8%
|
Bonds non-CHF
|886
|-56.9%
|
Structured products and warrants
|1,882
|34.5%
|
TOTAL
|115,100
|24.2%
|
|
Number of trades
|Change versus previous month
|
Equities incl. Funds + ETPs*
|5,273,605
|13.2%
|
Bonds CHF
|24,386
|19.6%
|
ETFs
|144,423
|16.7%
|
Bonds non-CHF
|739
|5.6%
|
Structured products and warrants
|62,977
|25.9%
|
TOTAL
|5,506,130
|13.5%
|
Number of newly listed products
|
Change versus previous month
|
Bonds CHF
|36
|9.1%
|
Structured products and warrants
|4,885
|-3.3%
|
Index
|
Month-end reading
|
Change versus end of previous month
|
Change since end of last year
|
SMI® PR
|12,159.7
|0.4%
|13.6%
|
SLI Swiss Leader Index® PR
|1,961.8
|-0.2%
|16.6%
|
SMIM® PR
|3,249.5
|-3.7%
|13.6%
|
SPI® TR
|15,533.0
|-0.5%
|16.5%
|
SPI EXTRA® TR
|5,820.3
|-3.3%
|16.0%
|
SXI LIFE SCIENCES® TR
|7,818.2
|-3.5%
|22.5%
|
SXI Bio+Medtech® TR
|6,752.4
|-3.9%
|19.7%
|
SBI® AAA-BBB Total Return
|140.4
|1.4%
|-1.1%