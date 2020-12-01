 Skip to main Content
SIX Trading Key Figures: November 2020

Date 01/12/2020

In November 2020 trading turnover on the Swiss Stock Exchange was up 26.4% compared to the previous month and reached CHF 149.9 billion, while the number of transactions increased by 18.8% to a total of 8,510,729. In comparison with the corresponding period last year (ytd), trading turnover was up by 19.6% to reach CHF 1,633.7 billion, while the number of trades rose by 57.3% to a total of 92,920,388. The SMI® rose by 9.3% and reached 10,476.4 points at the end of November.

  • Trading turnover of CHF 149.9 billion (+26.4% month-on-month)
  • Number of trades 8,510,729 (+18.8% month-on-month)
  • SMI® index at 10,476.4 points at the end of November (+9.3% month-on-month)

The highest turnover on a single trading day was recorded on 10 November, which saw securities worth a total volume of CHF 11.2 billion changing hands. The highest number of trades was also recorded on 10 November, with 708,769 transactions. The stock that generated the highest turnover and was also the most traded title during the reporting month was ROCHE GS with CHF 15.7 billion and with 552,500 transactions.

 

In products with crypto currencies as underlyings, trading turnover in November increased by 330% to reach CHF 254.68 million. The number of trades increased by 230% to 9,552. In total, 74 products on crypto currencies were traded in the reporting month. The most traded product was ZXBTAV on Bitcoin, with CHF 114.34 million, followed by BTCW with CHF 36.02 million and ABTC with CHF 22.38 million, both also based on Bitcoin. The highest number of trades was achieved by the three products ZXBTAV with 2,363 transactions, followed by BTCW with 997 and 908 transactions in ABTC. This year's trading turnover in crypto products thus already exceeds the record value of CHF 525 million from 2017 by 62% and reaches YTD CHF 847 million.

 

Detailed statistics on turnover and transaction volumes per segment compared with the previous month and previous year, on newly listed products and on the development of the most important indices can be found in the tables below. The new website of the Swiss Stock Exchange provides you with full access to our complete information offering. We provide you with the latest market data and comprehensive statistics for our entire securities universe. This includes order book information, prices, volumes and turnover figures as well as historical data and statistics. We also provide official notices of listed companies, management transactions and other relevant information to ensure safe and transparent trading. Discover more.

Since beginning of 2020

Trading days since beginning of 2020: 232

Trading days in same prior-year period: 231

Segment

Turnover in CHF million

 Change versus same prior-year period

Equities incl. Funds + ETPs*

 1,366,336 25.9%

Bonds CHF

 123,74 10.0%

ETFs

 105,307 -8.8%

Bonds non-CHF

 17,396 -52.0%

Structured products and warrants

 20,931 26.4%

TOTAL

 1,633,713 19.6%

 

Number of trades

Change versus same prior-year period

Equities incl. Funds + ETPs*

 90,248,913 57.5%

Bonds CHF

 280,621 -6.1%

ETFs

 1,539,465 60.5%

Bonds non-CHF

 14,501 -27.2%

Structured products and warrants

 836,888 69.1%

TOTAL

 92,920,388 57.3%
 

Number of newly listed products

Change versus previous month

Bonds  CHF

 310 -5.8%

Structured products and warrants

 56,541 46.1%

*Contains domestic & foreign shares, investment funds, sponsored funds, ETSFs and ETPs

November 2020

Trading days November 2020: 21

Trading days in previous month: 22

Segment

Turnover in CHF million

 Change versus previous month

Equities incl. Funds + ETPs*

 122,409 22.6%

Bonds CHF

 11,809 12.5%

ETFs

 12,938 147.0%

Bonds non-CHF

 1,056 -36.2%

Structured products and warrants

 1'726 25.8%

TOTAL

 149,938 26.4%

 

Number of trades

 Change versus previous month

Equities incl. Funds + ETPs*

 8,254,510 18.7%

Bonds CHF

 27,107 17.5%

ETFs

 151,481 28.4%

Bonds non-CHF

 1'041 -4.0%

Structured products and warrants

 76,590 18.3%

TOTAL

 8,510,729 18.8%
 

Number of newly listed products

Change versus previous month

Bonds CHF

 34 17.2%

Structured products and warrants

 3,876 -4.5%

*Contains domestic & foreign shares, investment funds, sponsored funds, ETSFs and ETPs

Index

Month-end reading

Change versus end of previous month

Change since end of 2019

SMI® PR

 10,476.4 9.3% -1.3%

SLI Swiss Leader Index®  PR

 1,651.7 11.8% 1.1%

SMIM® PR

 2,771.5 10.8% 0.1%

SPI® TR

 13,003.4 8.4% 1.3%

SPI EXTRA® TR

 4,864.6 10.8% 4.8%

SXI LIFE SCIENCES® TR

 6,236.1 8.3% 11.9%

SXI Bio+Medtech® TR

 5,521.6 7.3% 15.7%

SBI® AAA-BBB Total Return

 141.4 0.0% 0.6%
 

