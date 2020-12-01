SIX Trading Key Figures: November 2020

In November 2020 trading turnover on the Swiss Stock Exchange was up 26.4% compared to the previous month and reached CHF 149.9 billion, while the number of transactions increased by 18.8% to a total of 8,510,729. In comparison with the corresponding period last year (ytd), trading turnover was up by 19.6% to reach CHF 1,633.7 billion, while the number of trades rose by 57.3% to a total of 92,920,388. The SMI® rose by 9.3% and reached 10,476.4 points at the end of November.
The highest turnover on a single trading day was recorded on 10 November, which saw securities worth a total volume of CHF 11.2 billion changing hands. The highest number of trades was also recorded on 10 November, with 708,769 transactions. The stock that generated the highest turnover and was also the most traded title during the reporting month was ROCHE GS with CHF 15.7 billion and with 552,500 transactions.
In products with crypto currencies as underlyings, trading turnover in November increased by 330% to reach CHF 254.68 million. The number of trades increased by 230% to 9,552. In total, 74 products on crypto currencies were traded in the reporting month. The most traded product was ZXBTAV on Bitcoin, with CHF 114.34 million, followed by BTCW with CHF 36.02 million and ABTC with CHF 22.38 million, both also based on Bitcoin. The highest number of trades was achieved by the three products ZXBTAV with 2,363 transactions, followed by BTCW with 997 and 908 transactions in ABTC. This year's trading turnover in crypto products thus already exceeds the record value of CHF 525 million from 2017 by 62% and reaches YTD CHF 847 million.
Detailed statistics on turnover and transaction volumes per segment compared with the previous month and previous year, on newly listed products and on the development of the most important indices can be found in the tables below.
|Since beginning of 2020
|
Trading days since beginning of 2020: 232
|
Trading days in same prior-year period: 231
|
Segment
|
Turnover in CHF million
|Change versus same prior-year period
|
Equities incl. Funds + ETPs*
|1,366,336
|25.9%
|
Bonds CHF
|123,74
|10.0%
|
ETFs
|105,307
|-8.8%
|
Bonds non-CHF
|17,396
|-52.0%
|
Structured products and warrants
|20,931
|26.4%
|
TOTAL
|1,633,713
|19.6%
|
|
Number of trades
|
Change versus same prior-year period
|
Equities incl. Funds + ETPs*
|90,248,913
|57.5%
|
Bonds CHF
|280,621
|-6.1%
|
ETFs
|1,539,465
|60.5%
|
Bonds non-CHF
|14,501
|-27.2%
|
Structured products and warrants
|836,888
|69.1%
|
TOTAL
|92,920,388
|57.3%
|
Number of newly listed products
|
Change versus previous month
|
Bonds CHF
|310
|-5.8%
|
Structured products and warrants
|56,541
|46.1%
|
November 2020
|
Trading days November 2020: 21
|
Trading days in previous month: 22
|
Segment
|
Turnover in CHF million
|Change versus previous month
|
Equities incl. Funds + ETPs*
|122,409
|22.6%
|
Bonds CHF
|11,809
|12.5%
|
ETFs
|12,938
|147.0%
|
Bonds non-CHF
|1,056
|-36.2%
|
Structured products and warrants
|1'726
|25.8%
|
TOTAL
|149,938
|26.4%
|
|
Number of trades
|Change versus previous month
|
Equities incl. Funds + ETPs*
|8,254,510
|18.7%
|
Bonds CHF
|27,107
|17.5%
|
ETFs
|151,481
|28.4%
|
Bonds non-CHF
|1'041
|-4.0%
|
Structured products and warrants
|76,590
|18.3%
|
TOTAL
|8,510,729
|18.8%
|
Number of newly listed products
|
Change versus previous month
|
Bonds CHF
|34
|17.2%
|
Structured products and warrants
|3,876
|-4.5%
|
Index
|
Month-end reading
|
Change versus end of previous month
|
Change since end of 2019
|
SMI® PR
|10,476.4
|9.3%
|-1.3%
|
SLI Swiss Leader Index® PR
|1,651.7
|11.8%
|1.1%
|
SMIM® PR
|2,771.5
|10.8%
|0.1%
|
SPI® TR
|13,003.4
|8.4%
|1.3%
|
SPI EXTRA® TR
|4,864.6
|10.8%
|4.8%
|
SXI LIFE SCIENCES® TR
|6,236.1
|8.3%
|11.9%
|
SXI Bio+Medtech® TR
|5,521.6
|7.3%
|15.7%
|
SBI® AAA-BBB Total Return
|141.4
|0.0%
|0.6%