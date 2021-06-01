SIX Trading Key Figures: May 2021

In May 2021 trading turnover on the Swiss stock exchange reached CHF 93.5 billion, 14.8% less than in the previous month, while the number of transactions decreased by 11.5% to a total of 4,554,218. Since the beginning of 2021, trading turnover reached CHF 580.3 billion with a total of 28,868,212 transactions. The SMI® rose by 3.1% and reached 11,363.5 points at the end of the month, registering a new all-time high with 11,444 points on 28 May 2021 (closing price).
- Trading turnover of CHF 93.5 billion (-14.8% month-on-month)
- Number of trades 4,554,218 (-11.5% month-on-month)
- SMI® index at 11,363.5 points at the end of May (+3.1% month-on-month)
The highest turnover on a single trading day was recorded on 27 May, which saw securities worth a total volume of CHF 9.3 billion changing hands. The highest number of trades was recorded on 4 May, with 292,522. The stock that generated the highest turnover during the reporting month was NESTLE N with CHF 7.0 billion; ROCHE GS was the most traded stock with 220,676 transactions.
In May, products with crypto currencies as underlyings reached a trading turnover of CHF 1.2 billion, a new monthly record. This corresponds to an 38% increase over the previous month. In total 48,297 trades were concluded – a month-on-month plus of 59% – and 86 crypto products traded. The ten most traded products were all ETPs, with AETH on Ethereum topping the list with CHF 204.7 mn turnover and 7,547 transactions.
Detailed statistics on turnover and transaction volumes per segment compared with the previous month and previous year, on newly listed products and on the development of the most important indices can be found in the tables below. The new website of the Swiss Stock Exchange provides you with full access to our complete information offering. We provide you with the latest market data and comprehensive statistics for our entire securities universe. This includes order book information, prices, volumes and turnover figures as well as historical data and statistics. We also provide official notices of listed companies, management transactions and other relevant information to ensure safe and transparent trading. Discover more.
|Since beginning of 2021
|
Trading days since beginning of 2021: 102
|
Trading days in same prior-year period: 102
|
Segment
|
Turnover in CHF million
|Change versus same prior-year period
|
Equities incl. Funds + ETPs*
|476,423
|-34.4%
|
Bonds CHF
|50,071
|-17.7%
|
ETFs
|36,085
|-39.3%
|
Bonds non-CHF
|8,233
|-20.4%
|
Structured products and warrants
|9,532
|-15.6%
|
TOTAL
|580,344
|-33.1%
|
|
Number of trades
|
Change versus same prior-year period
|
Equities incl. Funds + ETPs*
|27,570,805
|-40.7%
|
Bonds CHF
|105,781
|-24.7%
|
ETFs
|795,370
|2.1%
|
Bonds non-CHF
|7,071
|-10.9%
|
Structured products and warrants
|389,185
|-8.2%
|
TOTAL
|28,868,212
|-39.6%
|
Number of newly listed products
|
Change versus previous month
|
Bonds CHF
|138
|-4.8%
|
Structured products and warrants
|22,997
|-22.2%
|
May 2021
|
Trading days May 2021: 19
|
Trading days in previous month: 20
|
Segment
|
Turnover in CHF million
|Change versus previous month
|
Equities incl. Funds + ETPs*
|75,450
|-16.9%
|
Bonds CHF
|9,213
|-0.8%
|
ETFs
|6,265
|-1.4%
|
Bonds non-CHF
|995
|-44.7%
|
Structured products and warrants
|1,606
|5.4%
|
TOTAL
|93,530
|-14.8%
|
|
Number of trades
|Change versus previous month
|
Equities incl. Funds + ETPs*
|4,343,678
|-11.8%
|
Bonds CHF
|17,323
|-7.7%
|
ETFs
|128,985
|-8.8%
|
Bonds non-CHF
|1,017
|-30.1%
|
Structured products and warrants
|63,215
|3.5%
|
TOTAL
|4,554,218
|-11.5%
|
Number of newly listed products
|
Change versus previous month
|
Bonds CHF
|42
|162.5%
|
Structured products and warrants
|3,410
|-25.5%
|
Index
|
Month-end reading
|
Change versus end of previous month
|
Change since end of last year
|
SMI® PR
|11,363.5
|3.1%
|6.2%
|
SLI Swiss Leader Index® PR
|1,858.6
|3.8%
|10.5%
|
SMIM® PR
|3,256.5
|4.5%
|13.9%
|
SPI® TR
|14,669.0
|3.5%
|10.1%
|
SPI EXTRA® TR
|5,749.7
|4.4%
|14.6%
|
SXI LIFE SCIENCES® TR
|7,125.7
|2.7%
|11.6%
|
SXI Bio+Medtech® TR
|6,522.9
|4.0%
|15.6%
|
SBI® AAA-BBB Total Return
|139.7
|-0.2%
|-1.6%
More Detailed Information