SIX Trading Key Figures: March 2021

In March 2021 trading turnover on the Swiss Stock Exchange reached CHF 138.0 billion, 25.2% more than in the previous month, while the number of transactions increased by 14.9% to a total of 6,387,033. In the first quarter of 2021, trading turnover reached CHF 376.8 billion with a total of 19,165,424 transactions. The SMI® progressed by 5.0% and reached 11,047.4 points at the end of March.
- Trading turnover of CHF 138.0 billion (+25.2% month-on-month)
- Number of trades 6,387,033 (+14.9% month-on-month)
- SMI® index at 11,047.4 points at the end of March (+5.0% month-on-month)
The highest turnover on a single trading day was recorded on 19 March, which saw securities worth a total volume of CHF 12.6 billion changing hands. The highest number of trades was also recorded on 19 March, with 334,347. The stock that generated the highest turnover during the reporting month was ROCHE GS with CHF 12.0 billion; it was also the most traded stock with 374,593 transactions.
In March, products with crypto currencies as underlyings reached a trading turnover of CHF 620.8 million (-49% month-on-month). In the first quarter of 2021, the turnover in crypto products on the Swiss Stock Exchange reached a total of CHF 2,416.8 million, which represents an increase of 1,121% compared to the same quarter in the previous year (CHF 198,0 mn). The number of trades in March reached 17,886 (-42% month-on-month). For the first time in two years, the most traded product was an ETP: BTCW (on Bitcoin) with CHF 83.2 million. The most traded product was ABTC (also on Bitcoin) with 1,611 transactions.
Detailed statistics on turnover and transaction volumes per segment compared with the previous month and previous year, on newly listed products and on the development of the most important indices can be found in the tables below. The new website of the Swiss Stock Exchange provides you with full access to our complete information offering. We provide you with the latest market data and comprehensive statistics for our entire securities universe. This includes order book information, prices, volumes and turnover figures as well as historical data and statistics. We also provide official notices of listed companies, management transactions and other relevant information to ensure safe and transparent trading. Discover more.
|Since beginning of 2021
|
Trading days since beginning of 2021: 63
|
Trading days in same prior-year period: 63
|
Segment
|
Turnover in CHF million
|Change versus same prior-year period
|
Equities incl. Funds + ETPs*
|310,165
|-36.8%
|
Bonds CHF
|31,568
|-20.0%
|
ETFs
|23,224
|-38.9%
|
Bonds non-CHF
|5,424
|-22.4%
|
Structured products and warrants
|6,377
|-23.2%
|
TOTAL
|376,757
|-35.4%
|
|
Number of trades
|
Change versus same prior-year period
|
Equities incl. Funds + ETPs*
|18,301,289
|-39.6%
|
Bonds CHF
|69,693
|-21.8%
|
ETFs
|524,967
|2.7%
|
Bonds non-CHF
|4,596
|-16.3%
|
Structured products and warrants
|264,879
|-0.4%
|
TOTAL
|19,165,424
|-38.6%
|
Number of newly listed products
|
Change versus previous month
|
Bonds CHF
|80
|3.9%
|
Structured products and warrants
|15,012
|-23.4%
|
March 2021
|
Trading days March 2021: 23
|
Trading days in previous month: 20
|
Segment
|
Turnover in CHF million
|Change versus previous month
|
Equities incl. Funds + ETPs*
|114,765
|29.7%
|
Bonds CHF
|10,853
|3.5%
|
ETFs
|8,049
|7.6%
|
Bonds non-CHF
|2,139
|28.3%
|
Structured products and warrants
|2,234
|3.8%
|
TOTAL
|138,040
|25.2%
|
|
Number of trades
|Change versus previous month
|
Equities incl. Funds + ETPs*
|6,084,965
|15.3%
|
Bonds CHF
|25,498
|10.8%
|
ETFs
|189,729
|12.5%
|
Bonds non-CHF
|1,827
|28.8%
|
Structured products and warrants
|85,014
|-4.4%
|
TOTAL
|6,387,033
|14.9%
|
Number of newly listed products
|
Change versus previous month
|
Bonds CHF
|40
|90.5%
|
Structured products and warrants
|6,309
|56.4%
|
Index
|
Month-end reading
|
Change versus end of previous month
|
Change since end of last year
|
SMI® PR
|11,047.4
|5.0%
|3.2%
|
SLI Swiss Leader Index® PR
|1,789.8
|5.3%
|6.4%
|
SMIM® PR
|3,103.9
|7.4%
|8.5%
|
SPI® TR
|14,015.0
|6.7%
|5.2%
|
SPI EXTRA® TR
|5,461.6
|6.4%
|8.9%
|
SXI LIFE SCIENCES® TR
|6,663.2
|5.3%
|4.4%
|
SXI Bio+Medtech® TR
|6,052.8
|3.1%
|7.3%
|
SBI® AAA-BBB Total Return
|140.2
|0.5%
|-1.2%